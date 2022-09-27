Here's a story about how visitors can find Manhattan to be both infuriating and classy:
Ronald Paulin says, "My wife and I flew to New York a few years ago, and had reservations at The Plaza.
"On the taxi ride from the airport, the taxi ran out of gas a few blocks from The Plaza. The driver told us to just get out.
"We had to pull our luggage on wheels blocks up to the front door, where we were greeted suspiciously by the doorman.
"When we explained what happened, he had two bellmen rush up to get our luggage, and then presented us with a glass of champagne."
Before and after
Another story about the days when LSU freshmen were hazed by their superiors in ROTC:
"Lloyd from Westwego" says, "When I was a freshman at LSU, one of my roommates was very vain. He carried a photo of himself with hair before his head was shaved by ROTC upperclassmen. He would show his picture to any attractive coed so she could see how he looked with his hair.
"All of us had many laughs listening to and watching him show his 'before photo.'
"As if anyone cared…we were all hairless if you were a freshman."
Delete, delete…
"Elizabeth Bee," of Baton Rouge, adds to our long-running series on memorable tattoos:
"Last week I was straightening a closet and came across a book of Norman Rockwell illustrations. I had to sit down and look at them.
"One caught my eye because of some recent contributions to your column. It is titled 'The Tattooist.' It shows the tattoo artist inking the name of a young lady on the arm of a sailor. The six above are crossed out."
Dance hall memories
Readers continue to recall south Louisiana dance halls from the past:
Marilyn Glindmeyer says, "With all of the comments about making dance floors more suitable for sliding, let’s not forget the Bantam Club in Prairieville.
"Before the band would start the evening’s festivities, Mr. Floyd Borne would cover the old wooden dance floor with cornmeal, and in later years with dance wax.
"Some of the best jitterbug dancers in the world graced that floor. Reckon the cornmeal had something to do with that."
And "Janis in Denham Springs" says, "Talk of places to dance reminds me of Ben & Nita’s. Spend the day on the river playing, then finish off the Sunday evening dancing.
"The boards were spaced far enough apart that you could see the river."
(I recall a place on the Amite River like that; might be the same one…)
Animal houses
Robert A. Lipe, of Prairieville, tells of another use for old newspapers:
"I want to ask readers to donate their old newspapers to their favorite animal shelter.
"I keep ours in a box, and then take them to Cara’s House in Ascension Parish, on Airline Highway near Sorrento, where they're used to line the kennels.
"Many animal clinics can also use donations of the papers, and, of course, food, litter, and the like."
Raising cane
Janet Schexnayder, of Slidell, says chewable sugar cane was sold in pots at the St. Tammany Master Gardener Association's Northshore Plant Sale in April.
"I helped build a sugar cane garden at Fontainebleau State Park. We cut and planted stalks that had grown up over the summer. I took home a few pieces for my garden. If successful, I will have plants at our next sale."
Balanced diet
Tammy Vanveckhoven, of Central, shares "a brief conversation I had with my daughter, Abigail, 11:
"Me: 'Abigail, are you getting a snack?'
"Abigail: 'No, I'm getting a Moon Pie.'
"Me: 'Well, if a Moon Pie isn't a snack, what is it?'
"Abigail: 'It's my dessert!'
"Me: 'You had pineapple!'
"Abigail: 'That wasn't dessert! That was part of my lunch!'"