The Tuesday story about open showering brought this response from Frank Fronczek, of Baton Rouge:
"While the communal showers in Hatcher and Johnston Halls at LSU in the '60s didn't afford much privacy, their acoustics were excellent for those who like to sing while bathing.
"So you could shower with your buddies and sing with them, too.
"Those are now office buildings, and I don't know if the residents there sing together anymore. Likely not in the nude."
Faux Fur Fido
Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, says, "One of my father-in-law's favorite stories was about riding the subway in New York City when a woman got on wearing a very large brown fur wrap over her shoulders.
"As he observed them, the fur wrap lifted an eyelid and looked back at him.
"The 'fur wrap' was a cocker spaniel dog — not allowed on public transport."
Who needs GPS?
Chuck Falcon, of Donaldsonville, says, "One of your readers mentioned that in Chauvin they have three directions — 'down da bayou, up da bayou and across da bayou.'
"Here in Donaldsonville we have four directions — 'down da bayou, down da river, up da river and across da river."
Drinking problem
Steve Koehler, of Metairie, says, "My wife and I had the good fortune of seeing the LSU baseball team at the Wally Pontiff Classic (at The Shrine on Airline Highway in Metairie) a couple of weeks ago.
"I went to get a refreshing beverage, and the young person behind the counter asked me if I could show proof that I was old enough to enjoy such a beverage.
"I was going to show him my Medicare card, but I realized it didn't have a photograph, so I showed him my driver's license.
"That was enough to satisfy him, but the kicker was that he then told me that I would have to wait until he could get someone else to pour the refreshing beverage, because he wasn't old enough to do that."
Historic coffee
Z David Deloach says, "Being raised in the New Orleans area, I was aware of only one coffee ever served in our home: A&P Eight O’Clock dark roast.
"On the first visit I can recall to an aunt’s house in Houston, the joke on the way back home was about the 'Texas tea' they served as coffee.
"Texans did have their own dark roast, Seaport, that we drank aboard towboats in the early '70s. A spoon wouldn’t stand up in it — but it would surely dissolve."
By the way, A&P closed its supermarkets in 2015, after 156 years in business. But Eight O'Clock coffee is still around, owned by Tata Global Beverages and roasted in Landover, Maryland.
Sidekicks revisited
Readers are still recalling their favorite sidekicks in western movies and TV shows:
- Jo Ann Paulin, of Metairie, says, "I religiously watched Roy Rogers. His TV sidekick was Pat Brady with his beloved Jeep, Nellybelle. His famous curse phrase when it wouldn’t start was 'mustard and custard.'"
- J.D., of Kentwood, says, "With respect to the Latino community, let’s not forget the Cisco Kid (Duncan Renaldo) and his sidekick Pancho (Leo Carrillo)." The popular TV series ran from 1950 to 1956. And it was filmed in color, even though a tiny number of viewers had color TVs in those early days of the medium.
Year of the Dog
On Monday, John Logreco told how De La Salle High of New Orleans won four state championships in basketball and was runner-up twice between 1956 and 1962.
Robert Day says the run didn't include 1961:
"In 1961, the Baton Rouge High Bulldogs were state champions. With the likes of Bill Wilson (taller than De La Salle's Tom Conklin), All-American Braden Beck, Dale Humble, Leon Sproles, Cordell Haymon and Russ Dornier, they were practically unbeatable."
Burning issue
Richard M. Gibson, of Lafayette, offers this thought on aging:
"You know you are getting old when you remember that you made ashtrays in elementary school for your parents."