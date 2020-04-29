"I was 7 in 1954 when we moved from Brooklyn, New York, to New Orleans," says Mark Richterman.
"I remember once when my mother agreed to babysit a friend's little girl for a couple of hours.
"The well-mannered child had no sooner arrived when she asked, 'May I please go to the party?'
"My mother's response was that she didn't know anything about a party.
"Desperately, the little girl repeated, 'But I DO have to go to the party.'
"After much conversation my mother finally, and in the nick of time, realized the child was saying she had to go to the 'potty,' not a term integral to my mom's Brooklynese vocabulary.
"I don't remember how the little girl made herself understood, but thankfully she did."
Colorful Sayings Dept.
Marion Badeaux adds to our local expressions collection with one that's new to me:
"While having lunch with about five co-workers at Vocational Rehab, a state Department of Social Services agency, I ordered a grilled chicken salad.
"Upon beginning to eat, I exclaimed, 'You have to raise up your pants legs to find the chicken in this salad.'
"At this time five sets of eyes were bearing down on me inquisitively. I explained this was something my grandmother used to say when there was a shortage of something — like when you lose anything in water and have to raise your pants legs to wade in and search for it.
"My co-workers told me, 'That must be an across the river saying…'"
Recycling the Beatles
Jeff Caruthers came up with a version of The Beatles' "A Hard Day's Night" to express his feelings on our current isolation. Here are the last few lines:
"It’s been a hard month's shelter, and I’ve been bored down to the bone
It’s been a hard month's shelter, and the kids are still at home
But when I listen to the Gov I know the things he says do
Will make us feel alright
You know we'll feel alright
You know we'll feel alright"
The Gradou Files
More comments on "gradou," the unwelcome stuff found under furniture, in purse bottoms, etc.:
Bob Romero, of New Orleans, says, "When I worked as an ICU nurse, and we needed to clear their airway of a patient, the junk that was extracted was called gradou.
"The term transcends Cajun or Yat or Nawth Louisianan. (Do not read this at breakfast)."
And Sarah Carter says, "I was born and raised in the Ozarks of Arkansas. I have been around since 1940, and I have heard and used the word 'gradou' my entire life, but had never seen it in written form until I read it in your column.
"I was a little surprised at the spelling. Somehow I had always supposed it would be two words."
Nice People Dept.
I'm proud that five of my family members are active or retired firefighters, so it's always a pleasure to point out the many ways they serve us beside putting out fires.
Tuppy Dougherty was driving to her home in the downtown Baton Rouge area when she heard a clicking noise, and stopped to discover a big nail in a tire.
It was late afternoon, and she found all the downtown car repair places closed.
In desperation, she stopped by the fire station on Government Street, where the folks there had her tire changed in just few minutes.
"I was so happy about their quick and efficient help that I brought an étouffée to the station the next day in appreciation," says Tuppy.
Special People Dept.
Frank and Lorraine Kraus celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday, April 30.
Cave men return
"Well, it looks like at least another three weeks before I can get a haircut," says Bill Huey. "I don’t know if the Neanderthal had homeless people, but if they did I look like one."
Full school experience
Our notes about home schooling brought this comment from Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville:
He tells of seeing this sign, "followed by a winking smiley face":
"If you see our kids locked out, we are having a fire drill.”