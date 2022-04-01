Dear Smiley: When I read some of the recent celebrity sightings to my brother, he commented that it doesn’t count if they don’t address you personally.
He tells of his "celebrity encounter" back in the mid-'60s in New Orleans.
His best buddy lived close to the cemetery where they were filming “The Cincinnati Kid.” So they decided to go watch the spectacle.
At one point Steve McQueen noticed them and went over to talk to them.
He leaned in real close, scowled and said, “Get lost!”
Needless to say, they were delighted to get the personal attention.
DALE MARKS
Baton Rouge
"Darn you, car!"
Dear Smiley: Paul Newman was an avid amateur sports car racer.
One weekend in the '70s I joined my husband at his hobby, volunteer flagging at Summit Point Raceway in West Virginia.
We were briefed on our duties, donned white jumpsuits, and were placed around the course as part of the trackside safety crew.
Paul Newman crossed the finish line in the top three — and his car immediately conked out in our section.
I looked at my husband, and with wide eyes queried, "Should you go or I?" He said, "Oh, you go."
Since Paul placed in the race, a flag person needed to ride back to the pits with him in order to verify that he did not alter his car.
He didn't say a word to me, but I can't repeat what he said to his car during the tow.
EILEEN RYAN
New Orleans
Breakfast and beauty
Dear Smiley: I can’t claim to top the Margaret Thatcher celebrity sighting (in the Thursday column), but one of my favorites happened when I was in Washington at a Congressional Breakfast for the Arts.
It was a come-and-go affair, with lots of national leaders stopping by for some face time at the podium.
I was watching all of this when Bianca Jagger came and sat beside me at the breakfast table. After the official program was over, we talked for a couple of minutes.
Two take-aways: She was stunningly beautiful, and she had a memorable, firm handshake.
Sometimes I just tell people I had breakfast with Bianca Jagger, and leave the rest to their imaginations.
EVERETT POWERS
Baton Rouge
Heads or tails
Dear Smiley: When our younger son was 3, during a backyard crawfish boil I went inside to the kitchen for a few minutes.
My older son came running in shortly afterwards to inform me that his younger brother was sucking heads.
I said that was OK, since he had probably seen others doing that.
"But Mom," he exclaimed, "he's sucking the wrong end!"
ALICE COMISH
Columbia, South Carolina
Growing old
Dear Smiley: One of the few things I acquired while working in West Africa (and not malaria!) was a love for single malt Scotch whisky.
Many of my compatriots I worked with in the oil field were from Great Britain, and they were the ones that turned me on to my now favorite spirit.
Every 28-day rotation, I would get our medic Ray to bring me in a bottle of 18-year-old Glenmorangie when he passed through duty-free at Heathrow airport (strictly used for medicinal proposes). But this one trip he handed me the 12-year-old version.
I berated Ray about not bringing my 18-year-old favorite, and he explained: "Das, they were all out of the 18-year-old — but the proprietor promised me that this 12-year-old has been sitting on the shelf for at least six years or more!"
What could I say but "Cheers!"
PETER DASSEY
Kenner
Oil in the family
Dear Smiley: In 1972, my senior year at Brother Martin High, my friend Mike Buccola and I were heading to LSU for advance placement testing. He was also trying out for trombone in the Tiger Band.
His mom dropped him off at my house so we could travel together. When she saw the condition of my black '60 Chevy Impala (no AC and drips of oil underneath), she said, "Mike, you can use our car."
My mom piped up: "No problems; he has a case of oil in the trunk and fills her up when needed."
RICHIE SCHEGA
Mandeville