Kirk Guidry comes up with a suggestion for making our current homebound condition a bit more bearable:
"My wife and I hosted a virtual cocktail and music trivia party on Facebook live for our friends last week.
"The event was BYOB and BYOTP (toilet paper). In order to add ambience to the event, I had three musical selections related to the coronavirus.
"I opened up with 'Can’t Touch This.' At intermission, as everyone refilled their drinks, I played 'Don’t Stand So Close to Me,' and ended our party with 'Someday We’ll Be Together.'
"The party was a success, with over 600 views, so I’m wondering if your readers might suggest other songs I could play between the trivia.
"As for the trivia, we gave them the lyrics and they named the song. One of the participants couldn’t remember 'Girls Just Want To Have Fun,' but she gave us the singer — 'Cyndi Pauper.'"
Take a bow
Gary E. Penton, of Pineville, says, "I spent almost five years of my life among Japanese culture in Okinawa; two as an Air Force enlisted man and two and a half as a chaplain.
"I am still prone to bow in the Asian fashion when meeting and/or greeting another. I suggest bowing as a noncontact manner of greeting anyone, whether a new or longtime friend.
"There's no touching and no closeness involved. I would choose bowing as a common greeting even when there is no crisis."
The write stuff
Dana Territo says, "With our 'stay-at-home' order in place now, perhaps parents could help children on a service project — to write letters and make homemade cards and pictures for the residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
"Not only would this bring a lot of smiles and comfort to all these residents who are restrained from seeing their loved ones now, but it would also promote a sense of community outreach and continuing connection.
"Children can send their cards and letters to any long-term care setting and the staff can disperse accordingly. The CDC and the World Health Organization, as well as the surgeon general, have indicated there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through the mail."
More specifically, the WHO said, "The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low."
Homemade gloves
Jeanette Kent has this helpful hint for keeping safe from the virus, directed at those who get The Advocate delivered:
"I save the clear plastic bags and use them on my hands like gloves. If you absolutely have to get out, stick some in your car, and when you get there put them on you hands.
"People may look at you funny, but they keep you safe and it costs you nothing. These bags can be used for dozens of other things."
(For instance, they're also handy if you have to walk a dog…)
Special People Dept.
- Angie B. Dugas, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 91st birthday Wednesday, March 25.
- Spellman "Pat" Decoteau, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 90th birthday Wednesday, March 25.
- Curtis L. and Frances Carollo Crawford, lifelong residents of Slidell, celebrate their 69th anniversary Wednesday, March 25. He is a Navy veteran, stationed on the USS Kearsarge aircraft carrier. They founded Northlake Cycles motorcycle shop, and also founded Crawford Fire & Safety, still open after nearly 60 years.
- Thomas and Shirley Link, of Denham Springs, celebrate their 50th anniversary Wednesday, March 25.
The happy gardeners
Ted Harbourt says, "My wife and I have been getting many little gardening 'projects' done in the yard while social distancing.
"It has become painfully clear to me that suggestions and/or demands can be delivered verbally from 6 feet — and BEYOND!
"Communication distance is limited only by where she happens to be in the landscape, and volume. (Inside of 6 feet, make sure she isn’t holding anything that could hurt you.)"