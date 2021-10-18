“The lady who had a problem with frogs making a home in the trunk of her car reminded me of a cricket infestation," says David Palmisano, of Marrero.
"Years ago, my wife and I spent a couple of days during Christmas in Oak Grove, visiting with friends of my daughter.
"I do not know if it was mating season or just a rare occurrence, but there were crickets covering the parking lot of the hotel where we were staying.
"We returned home and parked the car in the garage, not knowing that we had hitchhikers that came along for the five-hour drive.
"It was not till the lights went out that we found out — the hard way. If you know how annoying one cricket can be, multiply that by a couple of hundred. It took days to round up and evict all of the critters."
Cajun meets Okies
Sheila Hebert comments on our tales of folks waving at strangers:
"At 40, this Cajun was sent to Oklahoma with her husband and children. You can imagine the culture shock: no boudin, no crawfish, only one Catholic church in the county, no talking in the grocery line, and especially no other Cajuns!
"I found them very serious and even sad. Not many smiles. But they always waved to passing cars. That’s when we learned the Okie wave: one hand on top of the steering wheel, and then as you pass, the index finger pops up. No glance, no smile, just the one finger!
"In the two years I lived there, I was very homesick for all my Cajun family and friends. So much so that I dreamed about them. One night I had a dream about 'Jolie Blonde and the Three Heberts.'
"I was blessed! My dream became a book, the first of eight 'Cajun Fairy Tales' (available at Pelican Publishing). Thank you, Oklahoma!"
A friendly garden
Jeanette Parker, of Lafayette, says, "Your recent stories about the friendliness of people waving to strangers prompted me to write.
"I am happy to report that this old south Louisiana custom is alive and well. In my latest book, 'Bendel Gardens: An Historic Treasure in Lafayette, Louisiana,' (available at Champagne’s in Lafayette or at www.bendelgardens.com), the epilogue says, 'Perhaps one of the most endearing characteristics of Bendel Gardens is the camaraderie of its residents. Many people walk or bike on Bendel’s streets, and passing drivers greet their neighbors as they slow to yield the right of way — sometimes stopping to chat or offering a ride if storms appear imminent.’ ”
Beating the Bear
Alex "Sonny" Chapman, of Ville Platte, tells this football coaching story:
"A great deal is being made about Jimbo Fisher of Texas A&M being the first former assistant coach of Nick Saban to beat his Alabama team on the football field.
"No easy task — but our own LSU Coach Charles McClendon may be the only former assistant coach to do the same thing to his old coach, the legendary Bear Bryant of Alabama.
"And he did it twice, back to back, in 1969 and 1970."
Virtually virtuous
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, president of the St. John Friends of the Library ("Donations always welcome"), says this:
"Sulynn Ganey’s Saturday letter encouraging us to use our local libraries rang a bell with me.
"But here’s another piece of good news — you don’t even have to go to the library to visit the library. Many have online services where you can borrow thousands of virtual books, and borrow recorded books.
"I’ve done both. Listening to a book while you travel is a great way to make a trip seem shorter. And I always have a virtual book on my tablet when I’m out of town.
"During the COVID lockdowns, while many libraries weren’t open, I spent a lot of time wandering through the stacks of the virtual variety."
Life imitates films
A timely pandemic observation from Charlie Anderson, of Shreveport:
"Every time I see someone wearing a mask and sunglasses, I think of the movie 'The Invisible Man.’ ”