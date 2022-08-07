Years ago if you saw anyone with a tattoo you'd figure "sailor" or "convict."
These days even the world's most fashionable bodies are inked up.
Conaway "Connie" Saux, of Gretna, recalls the days before tattoos were regarded as acceptable body adornment:
"Back in the late 1950s, when I was a young teenager and before tattoos were fashionable, a few of my friends were getting their names tattooed on their upper arms.
"I knew if I got one without asking my dad, he would rip my arm off and beat me with it.
"One evening I waited for my dad to come home from work, have dinner with my mom, and then sit in his easy chair with a cup of coffee.
"I approached him and said I'd decided to get a tattoo; was it all right with him?
"He waited a few minutes, and said it would be all right, provided I get the one he wanted.
"I was thrilled, and asked what kind of tattoo did he want me to get?
"He said I should get 'I am stupid' on my forehead.
"Needless to say, I never got a tattoo."
Which reminds me
I enjoyed this story about my tattoo so much I included it in my second book, "Smiley! A Laughing Matter."
At the urging of a buddy, I got "Smiley" tattooed on my upper arm during the summer between high school and college.
It was covered up by a T-shirt sleeve, so I got away with it at home for a while. But one day my dad caught me coming out of the shower.
"Boy, what's that on your arm?" he growled.
I couldn't very well lie it away, so I told him the whole story.
"Were you drunk when you did that?" he asked.
"No sir," I replied.
"Damn," he exclaimed. "I'd rather you be drunk than STUPID!"
Cheap-chicken nostalgia
Keith Horcasitas, of Baton Rouge, offers this story with apologies to the fine folks at Popeye's:
"Reading David Palmisano's Saturday note about the 'Buck Forty-Nine' steak house, I remembered my younger Yat teen years in New Orleans in the mid '70s.
"At Jim Dandy's Fried Chicken I could get a thigh, a leg, and a roll (or biscuit?) for 49 cents. This was the one on Maple Street between Broadway and Carrollton."
Critter cuisine
Speaking of fine dining, Michael J. DeFelice says, "You recently ran a story about someone secretly serving armadillo meat to his guest.
"It reminded me of the old saying, 'No swamp creature is safe if there is a Cajun around.'"
No taters here
Kerry DesHotels, of Lafayette, says, "Being from Mamou, I was raised on rice and gravy.
"When I went to pharmacy school in Monroe, my diet took a sudden turn to potatoes — mashed, scalloped, and a hundred other ways.
"One of my Monroe friends came down to Mamou for a weekend, and also had a sudden turnabout in diet.
"Rice, rice everywhere: on his plate, boudin in his hand, rice dressing, and so on.
"After partying one night we stopped for a late-night treat. His eyes bulged out when he saw a hamburger on the menu. He quickly ordered it from the waitress, who asked if he wanted it fully dressed.
"He said, 'Yes, but leave the rice off, please.'”
Special People Dept.
— Jimmie Lea Gibson Keebler, of Greenwell Springs, celebrated her 90th birthday Friday, August 5.
— Richard and Linda Rivers, of Nine Mile Point, Jefferson Parish, celebrated their 62nd anniversary Sunday, August 7, at Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi.
— Barry and Glenda Landry, of Baton Rouge, celebrate 58 years of marriage Monday, August 8.
Eat your coffee!
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, says, "I must have made our morning coffee a little stronger than usual. My wife just asked me to pour her 'another piece of coffee.'"