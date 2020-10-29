Our discussion of longevity of appliances led Richard Harris, of Baton Rouge, to share this story of a beloved pot:
"When my future wife Linda and I met 44 years ago, she was amazed at how good my main dietary supplement, popcorn, tasted.
"My secret was an old gray 4-quart saucepan I had used so much it was encrusted in thick black goop inside and greasy stain dripping down outside.
"She swore she would never eat anything out of it and that it should be buried in the backyard.
"I never wash it; just wipe it out with a paper towel. I explained to her that is how I season it. She never bought into that. But as much as she hates my pot, she still devoured that popcorn like she was starving.
"I switched a while back to a hot air popper for obvious health reasons, but lately had an urge to taste some really good popcorn.
"I've been looking around for my old pot, but can't seem to find it anywhere. Guess I need to go check the backyard."
(And, Richard, don't forget to take a shovel…)
Verbal hiccups
After Jane Honeycutt aired her pet language peeves — the unnecessary use of "so" and "like" — some readers expressed agreement:
Perry A. Snyder, of Baton Rouge, says, "Friend Jane Honeycutt is, dare I type it, 'spot on' re: the overuse of 'so.'
"First, there was 'you know.' Then came 'like.' Both appear to have indefinite shelf lives. One can but wonder what will replace 'so.'"
And Jude LeBoeuf, of Kenner, adds that Jane "has touched on one of my pet peeves; the constant use of 'like' in conversations. Seems our younger generations can't form a single sentence without using that word: 'You know, it's like, he couldn't, like, pronounce the word. It was, like, he forgot what he must have, like, learned in, like, kindergarten.' Makes my skin crawl!"
But beware, Jane. The next wave seems to be with the word 'look.' I've heard it more and more often in response to questions, particularly from politicians. Someone asks a question, and the answer inevitably starts with, 'Look, we…'"
Dogged defense
After some less than flattering comments about tiny Mexican dogs, we heard from Tom Boone, of Gonzales:
"Enough of the wisecracks about chihuahuas already. My 7-pound long-haired chihuahua, Beavis, is the coolest dog I’ve ever had, and I’ve had everything from Alaskan malamutes on down.
"Beavis had a twin brother in his litter — and yep, you guessed his name."
Special People Dept.
- Elnora Caballero Bucci, of Assumption Parish, celebrates her 102nd birthday Sunday, Nov. 1. She was selected "Miss Plattenville" in the late 1930s.
- Nelson Arceneaux, of Crowley, celebrates his 99th birthday Friday, Oct. 30. He is a World War II veteran, and described as an optimist "who still buys green bananas."
- Myrtle Vallee, of Mandeville, celebrates her 96th birthday Friday, Oct. 30.
- Della Mae Brasseaux Savoy, of Lafayette, celebrates her 96th birthday Saturday, Oct. 31.
- Murphy and Sweet Blanchard, of Plaquemine, celebrate 68 years of marriage Sunday, Nov. 1.
- Anthony and Diane Colletti, of Kenner, celebrate their 66th anniversary Friday, Oct. 30.
- Anna Lea and Paul S. Melancon Jr., of Donaldsonville, celebrate their 61st anniversary Saturday, Oct. 31.
- Clive and Debbie Bridges, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 50th anniversary Saturday, Oct. 31. Of their Halloween marriage, Debbie asks, "Guess who got treated and who was tricked!" (No thanks, I'll pass…)
Beauregard wins
Peter J. Bourgeois, of Opelousas, has this pet story:
"I once had a pet raccoon named Beauregard. He slept all day while I was at Terrebonne High School. At night he would climb to the top of a post on my four-poster bed, wait until I was almost asleep, then slide down the post and jump on me to wrestle.
"To anyone who is bored or lonesome at night, I recommend a pet raccoon.
"When my teachers asked me how my arms got all scratched up and I said, 'From wrestling a raccoon.' They took it in stride."