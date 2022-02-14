Here's a love story that's a little late for Valentine's Day but still worth sharing:
Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, says, "When my late husband and I decided to marry, we had both been widowed; it would be a second marriage for both of us.
"He felt our engagement wouldn’t be official without a ring. So we began the rounds of jewelry stores.
"Finally, we found the ring he could accept and I could stand at Elgin’s. Some weeks later he came by to tell me my ring was ready and I could pick it up at the store.
"I said, 'Nonsense. I don’t want a clerk to put my ring on my finger. I want you to do it. And I want the bended knee and the proposal — the whole deal.'
"He rolled his eyes and left. He returned with the little white box, dropped to one knee, took my hand, and said those sweet words I’ll remember forever: 'If I can’t get up, you’re in big trouble.'
"When I reached the age that he was then, I understood how close I came to big trouble."
Colorful nuptials
Since both weddings and Mardi Gras are occasions for major parties, it's a natural instinct to combine the two.
Fay Weilbaecher, of Covington, gives this example of the urge to merge:
"Your recent article about serving gumbo at the rehearsal dinner brought back this story to me.
"While living in Tucson, Arizona, my youngest son's fiancée began wedding preparations. She told me she wanted Mardi Gras colors for the reception table decorations, and for the groomsmen's vests.
"I think I gasped. I talked with the bride's mother, and the Mardi Gras purple became lavender.
"They said their vows on a balcony overlooking the side of a mountain at sunset. When they started to dance, the groom grabbed a black umbrella, the bride a white one, and they did a second-line around the tables.
"The New Orleans group immediately grabbed napkins and started to follow. Other wedding guests looked surprised, but within a few minutes, the entire party followed them all over the room singing and dancing."
Which reminds me
When Lady K's nephew Wil, from New Orleans, married Jen, a Polish lass, in Detroit, the band at the reception played some Mardi Gras tunes so the Louisiana entourage could second-line.
The Polish side of the room was baffled.
But then the band switched to a polka, and Jen and a bridesmaid launched into a lively dance. They were joined by the other Detroit folks.
The Louisiana side of the room was baffled.
Special People Dept.
- Sebastian "Bus" DiPalma, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 95th birthday Tuesday, Feb. 15. He is a retired chemical engineer at Uniroyal and Barnard and Burk. He is a native of Waterbury, Connecticut, and a World War II Navy veteran.
- Seab and Marlin Young, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 65th anniversary Tuesday, Feb. 15. ("We couldn't get married on Valentine's Day; had to wait till payday.")
- Ben and Jody Valentine, of Gonzales, celebrated their 53rd anniversary Monday, Feb. 14. Both are retired educators; he's an attorney.
- Mary Kay Franklin Barbay and Anthony Vance Barbay Jr. were married 50 years ago on Jan. 21 in New Orleans.
Passing the test
It's quite a coincidence that I saw the great buddy movie "Diner" the same day I heard from Ben and Jody Valentine about their 53rd anniversary.
In the movie, one of the guys, an ardent Baltimore Colts fan, won't agree to marry his girlfriend unless she can pass a quiz about his beloved Colts. (The film is set in 1959, when both NFL teams and male/female relationships weren't the same as today's.)
Ben says on his first date with Jody, an LSU student, "I had purchased five pounds of boiled crawfish and had made up my mind that if I could teach this girl from Shreveport to peel and eat crawfish (she had never seen a crawfish) I'd marry her."
And we know the rest of the story.