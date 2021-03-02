Glenn Balentine comments on our story of New Orleans guys, relocated to Acadiana after Katrina, showing their prowess at opening locked cars:
"Reading your car 'locksmith' story reminded me of this:
"In 1976 I accompanied the State Police lieutenant in charge of auto theft to Monroe to interview officers seeking promotion to sergeant.
"After checking into our rooms, the lieutenant, (who shall not be named) realized he had locked his keys in his still running unmarked unit.
"After years of watching TV shows, I used a coat hanger, and within two minutes managed to pull the door lock knob to unlock the car.
"I swore I had never done this, and also swore I would never tell while he was living.
"I’ll save my other two 'keyless entries' for another column."
By the way, this note was signed "Glenn 'The Fast and the Furious' Balentine."
Self-testing
James Pitchford says, "Although having no COVID symptoms and having received both doses, I am still wary.
"Therefore, I have turned to daily testing: one to two ounces of Woodford Reserve, testing for smell, then taste, for one half-hour."
Mower the merrier
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, says, "Ken Killian’s story in the Monday column about the Army buddy who had a path through a snow tunnel to his outhouse reminded me of our former 'Neighbors from…Heck.'
"After the oil boom of the 1980s went bust, our neighborhood went through a series of changes. For a year or two we had next-door neighbors who refused to mow their front lawn.
"Finally the guy on the other side of their house and I alternated weeks mowing their yard, often as they peeked at us through a window.
"After they (thankfully) moved away, we discovered they had installed an above-ground pool in their fenced-in backyard, and had mowed a narrow path through knee-high grass and weeds connecting it to their back door."
Join the flock
Terry Palmer, of Lafayette, says, "While waiting my 15 minutes for the reaction check to the COVID inoculation, sitting in a large auditorium in socially distanced chairs among a bunch of strangers, I almost didn’t resist the urge to start clucking like a chicken."
My reaction, Terry, was to moo like a cow, due to the cattle call nature of our lineup. Still, I can't complain, since my shots have me feeling a bit invincible…
The friendship card
Forest Brady, of Gonzales, tells this belated Valentine's Day story:
"My friend Ray Trosclair passed away in October of 2020 at the age of 86.
"Back when schoolmates sent valentines to all class members, including boys, I received one from Ray when we were in the third grade in Garyville.
"We have been sending the same card back and forth to each other for 79 years.
"I had the last possession of the card, but Ray's four sons allowed me to give it to him to take with him.
"Some day we will meet again, Ray, and it will be your turn to send the card to me."
Special People Dept.
Jodie Mae Crawford, of Central, celebrated her 90th birthday Sunday, Feb. 28.
My mission
Bruce Dyson, of Baton Rouge, was in the area near Goodwood Elementary recently, and recalled his time at the school:
"In the spring of ’67, I was in Mrs. Gabel’s fifth grade class. On Arbor Day, we had a lesson on tree planting, and planted a 'class tree' on the east side of the fifth and sixth grade building.
"As I recall, we put a large 'time capsule' jar with a metal lid in the bottom of the hole before planting the tree and filling in the dirt around the roots.
"Could you go over to the school yard sometime with a metal detector, find the jar location, dig up the time capsule and give us a report on your findings?
"I’m sure the items will be of interest to your readers (at least the ones who went to Goodwood Elementary back in the ‘60s). Thanks."
Sure, Bruce; happy to help. I'll report back to you with my findings. Trust me…