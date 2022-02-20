Mention of wedding receptions have yielded such gems as this one, from Mary Kay Cowen, of Marrero:
"My daughter married a wonderful 'country Cajun.' In picking out songs for the wedding, she included the song she and her stepfather consider 'their song' — the 'Time Warp' from 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show.'
"At their wedding the song was played twice. All of us on the bride’s side of the family enthusiastically danced.
"During the second rendition I overhead one of the groom’s cowboy-hat-wearing cousins say to another while watching, 'Well, we know what side of the family THEY are from.”
Just dropped in
Further evidence that LSU's buildings are crumbling came Wednesday, when a raccoon dropped through a dining hall ceiling while students were eating.
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, comments, "It looks like LSU has another celebrity animal to join the baseball team's 'Rally Possum.' He is the 'Cafeteria Raccoon.'
"In south Louisiana there are other attics that if he dropped from at lunch, he may have been served for supper."
Swift reaction
Speaking of wildlife, Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, tells of a free show provided by nature:
"Mention of birds in chimneys reminded me of the house next to ours. It had a chimney that had been taken over by chimney swifts.
"In late spring and early summer, we'd sit on the front porch and watch the evening ritual.
"As dusk the flock of birds would arrive and start flying around the chimney. Then, one by one, then would dive into the chimney and settle into their special nesting places.
"They left the chimney early in the morning; they were gone before I got up.
"I often wondered what would happen if someone put a board over the chimney after the birds were in. I think I'm glad I never found out."
Getting gas
A "clueless clerk" story, from Andy Gallien, of Harahan:
"I stopped at a gas station to buy a Powerball ticket. I noticed the clerk was sweet and cheerful, smiling to each customer.
"It was the turn of the gentleman in front of me. Among other items, he asked for a butane lighter.
"The clerk asked, 'What kind of lighter?' He pointed behind her to a large box full of butane lighters. 'One of those,' he said.
"She cheerfully said, 'Oh! Those aren't butane lighters.'
"He looked puzzled, and asked what kind of lighters they were. She replied, 'Those are DISPOSABLE lighters.'
"The gentleman said, 'That's good, I'll take one of those.'
"As she got the lighter, he turned to me and rolled his eyes. I had to work hard not to laugh."
Biblical advice
James Orgeron says, "After reading about newcomers crawfishing and asking how to cook 20 crawfish, I think they should have been told to release them and think about Genesis 1:28; 'Go forth and multiply!'"
Special People Dept.
— Lawrence J. Winnier, of Holiday Senior Living, Kenner, celebrated his 100th birthday Sunday, Feb. 20. He served three years in the Navy during World War II, and one year during the Korean War.
— Rosie Hernandez, of Baton Rouge, formerly of Brusly, celebrated her 96th birthday Sunday, Feb. 20.
— Mary F. Cutrer, of Baton Rouge, celebrated her 91st birthday Friday, Feb. 18.
— "Lil" Mathews DesOrmeaux, of Lafayette, celebrates her 90th birthday Friday, Feb. 25.
— Charles and Mary Hulbert, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 63rd anniversary Monday, Feb. 21. They are retired educators in East Baton Rouge Parish schools.
Gumming it up
Another story about ways to keep clunkers running; this one from Gene M. Guidroz, of New Roads:
"My first car was a '56 Chevrolet. Occasionally, the coil wire would slip out.
"My dad, a retired mechanic, told me I'd better get a coil wire. This went in one ear and out the other.
"One day, while going down River Road, my car stopped. I knew exactly what it was.
"I was right by a little grocery store. I went in and bought a pack of bubble gum. After chewing it, I packed the gum around the coil wire and made it home."