Perry A. Snyder, of Baton Rouge, says, "En route to 'Pre-school 3' (whatever happened to 'kindergarten?'), grandson Harrison asked, 'Mom, are we going to have a hurricane this week?'
"Our daughter Sarah assured him there would not be one.
"Less optimistic, however, was his uncle Scott, who texted, 'Next week, little buddy, next week.'"
Mummies rule!
"It was far by the best Halloween I ever experienced," says Barbara Smith, of Covington.
"In the early 1970s a friend and I went to a Halloween party at La Poussière, a vintage rural bar and dance hall near Breaux Bridge.
"A competition with prizes for the best costumes was the main draw of the evening.
"As the lively Cajun band played, a crowd of people streamed in, most in clever and humorous homemade costumes. It promised to be a lively competition.
"The last two contestants arrived just before the judging was to begin. Two friends slowly guided them up the steps and into the hall.
"They were both entirely wrapped, head to toe, in white hospital bandages. No skin, hair, or eyes were visible. The crowd erupted in cheers. It was clear they had won the contest, hands down. The band started playing again, and the merriment continued well into the night."
Beer boy
Ron Paulin says, "In your discussion of old New Orleans beers I wanted to bring up Regal Beer.
"Back in the ’40s we lived on Carrollton Avenue. There was a neighborhood bar called the Manhattan Tavern (ain't dere no more).
"In those days it was a family place, and we all went. My dad drank Regal, and was very vociferous about his preference. So it wasn’t long before his buddies started calling me Ronnie Regal."
Spicy story
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, says, "Now that 'gumboed' eggs have broken through, let’s talk about other uses for them.
"Cajun things like gumbo, crawfish and even Mardi Gras have invaded the Frozen Nawth. I have two sons in Shreveport, both active in the Krewe of Gemini up there and frequent crawfish-boilers.
"One cracks eggs into the boiling pot to serve as appetizers. They’re delicious!"
Curative dish
Keith Horcasitas, our Yat reporter, reminds us that New Orleans' favorite hangover cure, yakamein (a spicy beef noodle soup), is topped with a hard-boiled egg and green onions.
I've never tried it as a hangover cure while in New Orleans, instead relying on the lifesaving grease of three Krystal burgers.
Angel sightings
- Martin Audifred, of Mandeville, says, "I definitely know an 'angel' who works for The Times-Picayune/Advocate.
"She comes early every morning, seven days a week, in the heat, cold, rain, fog, storm or hurricane, and delivers my newspaper at my front door.
"It makes my day to open my door and see my newspaper. I am a hardcopy person; I like to hold the pages, cut out ads or articles to keep around a few days if I need to reread something. Thank you to my 'angel' I never see."
- Jan and Bill Daly, of Oak Hills Place in Baton Rouge, thank Steven Mercier, "a neighbor we had not met," for cutting up and stacking a huge limb that had fallen in their front yard:
"He told us he works from home, but with power out he was walking the neighborhood to see if anyone needed help. He is the epitome of a good neighbor!"
Special People Dept.
A.J. and Arlene Hymel, of Gramercy, celebrate 59 years of marriage Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Out of sight…
Brenna Allphin-Smith Perez says it's been 9 years since she lost her grandfather, John Allphin, but she still recalls little funnies he sent into this column. Here's one:
"Boudreaux was called up for jury duty, and the judge asked him, 'Is there any reason you could not serve as a juror in this case?'
"Boudreaux replied, 'Mais, I can't serve, Judge. I don't want to be away from my job dat long.'
"The judge asked him, 'Can't they do without you at work?'
"Boudreaux answered, 'Yeah, Judge, dey can do without me; but I just don't want dem to know it.'"