Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, comments on the "win or go home" mentality at LSU regarding coaches:
"The impatience of rabid LSU fans and administrators reminds me of a float in the Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade many years ago.
"It had a big banner that said, 'Instant Gratification Does Not Come Soon Enough.'"
Aiding the Irish
Rob Foley tells how he helped Notre Dame win the 1973 Sugar Bowl — but not as a player.
In his Sept. 24 article in Notre Dame Magazine, Rob, of Covington, says growing up in New Orleans "I dreamed of playing college football in South Bend." But Coach Ara Pasrseghian "had all the short, slow linemen he needed."
So Rob played for Tulane, then worked in Tulane's development office. Before the Irish played Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, he learned Tulane had sent Bama 60 pairs of special cleats designed for Tulane Stadium's artificial turf.
Tulane's coach promised Notre Dame his team's cleats after the Astro-Bluebonnet game in Houston — not realizing there wouldn't be time to do this.
Rob scoured the locker room and came up with 45 pairs of cleats for Parseghian. He also advised the coach about "the decided east-to-west tilt of the grain on Tulane's field" and how it got slippery when it rained, making it "critical to run plays against the grain."
It rained, the Irish ran plays west to east, beat Alabama 24-23, and won the national title.
Rich in memories
"I love the Christmas tree stories," says Algie Petrere, of Central.
"When the kids were young, all we could afford was a 'Charlie Brown' tree. Beautiful full Christmas trees were very expensive.
"It actually worked out great for us. We filled the tree with ornaments, many of them homemade, because we also couldn't afford a lot of decorations.
"The kids made garlands out of construction paper, and we spent hours stringing popcorn. It probably took longer than it should, because we ate it as fast as we strung it.
"We would make clove apples and hang them on the tree. It was hard on the fingers, but the aroma was worth it.
"It was a fun family time, and though we didn't know it then, we were making lasting memories."
Aroma therapy
Bill Huey, of Baton Rouge, comments on tale of getting hot bread from the Wolf's Sunbeam Bakery when it had a retail store:
"When I was a youngster, Baton Rouge was redolent with the smell of freshly baked bread and roasting coffee, thanks to at least two large bakeries and two coffee roasters."
As I recall, the bakeries were Sunbeam and Holsum, and the coffee roasters were Community and Morning Treat.
The Community plant was across River Road from the Jack's Cookies plant — meaning if you hit it just right, when both places were cooking, you got a coffee-and-cookies aroma that was downright heavenly.
Bill adds, "Then there was the City Abattoir, which gave off a slightly different aroma."
Special People Dept.
— Charleyn Oliver, of St. James Place in Baton Rouge, celebrates her 100th birthday Friday, Oct.22. She believes the miles she's walked with her dogs every morning before 8 for 70-plus years might have helped her reach this milestone.
— Drexel A. Stewart, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 95th birthday Saturday, Oct. 23. He is an Army veteran of World War II.
— Mary Helen LeBlanc, of Landmark South Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Baton Rouge, celebrates her 95th birthday Sunday, Oct. 24.
Jack Benny moment
Charle Anderson, of Shreveport, says, "On Jack Benny's radio show, a traditional laugh line was the PA announcement about a train's departure to 'Anaheim, Azusa, and Cucamonga.'
"When Richard Graham, manager of the state's milk and dairy sanitation program, went on an inspection trip to northwest Louisiana, he'd say he was going to 'Keatchie, Kickapoo, and Shongaloo.'"
Age matters
Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, says, "I recently turned 77, and bragged to my golfing buddies how I managed to shoot my age.
"They said it didn’t count, because I did it when I was 25!"