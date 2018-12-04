A "language misunderstanding" story from Tim Palmer, of Lafayette:
"While in Home Depot, I overheard a woman asking an employee where she could find some ‘Prid,’ because her husband sent her there to get some.
"The employee asked if she would mind calling her husband for clarification, as he had no idea what Prid was.
"She said she really didn’t want to do that, because he had assured her Prid was available at Home Depot — and he must be in a foul mood, because he used an expletive in front of the name, not something he usually does.
"I had to interrupt at that point and tell the employee that I thought she was probably looking for ‘Damp Rid.’ Turns out I was right.
"In the words of Forrest Gump, ‘And that’s all I have to say about that.’ ”
Of all the beer halls ...
Jamie O. Crain says, "When I was in Europe in 1971 studying Western Civilization for a summer course, I was in the Hofbräuhaus am Platzl in Munich, Germany, a three-story beer hall dating back to the 16th century.
"I looked up and my sister's college roommate walked in. Neither one of us knew the other one was in Europe at the same time, least of all in a beer hall — but we had a great time."
That's entertainment?
Shlomo Pielstick-Kennedy says, “Fifty or so years ago, a concert was an event where you went to hear music, and paid $3 or $4 for a ticket.
"Now, a concert is an event where you pay $30 or $40 dollars for a ticket, and you hear the entire audience, including yourself, screaming and hollering and jumping up and down.
"Seems to me it would be cheaper to stay home and scream and holler."
Hard on the eyes
Here's a complaint from "An Old Concerned Citizen":
"Is it just me, or are we all being visually assaulted by our TV personalities?
"I saw some sports talking heads a few weeks ago who seemed to be competing with each other for the ugliest combination of striped shirt, paisley tie and windowpane jacket in the most outrageous colors.
"I was so taken aback that I have no idea what they were talking about — I was so focused on the outrageous outfits.
"I have also noticed that our own local news, weather and sportscasters are trending in the same direction of visual assault. What is wrong with a sensible tie with a crisp white shirt?"
Gift of animals
Charlanne Cress, of Zachary, says, “As a grandparent, I realized a great gift to give my grandchildren and their parents: a family membership to the Baton Rouge Zoo.
"It is very inexpensive, and a gift that is so very educational and can be used year-round.
"Grandparents, remember to include yourselves in the family membership! Baton Rouge needs to keep the zoo!"
Special People Dept.
- Anne Smothers Jennings, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 101st birthday on Wednesday, Dec. 5.
- Marie Antoinette Kapfer Gueho, of Livonia, celebrates her 97th birthday on Wednesday, Dec. 5. She is a World War II "war bride" from Alsace, France.
Seeking refuge
“I have another Western Auto story for you,” says Tygerbam:
"There was a Western Auto approximately where Bravo is located in the Lakeside Mall in Metairie.
"My father and I went there to buy a bicycle tube and tire for me. Dad knew the man behind the counter. He seemed surprised to see him working there, because the guy had recently retired from 30-plus years of working on elevators.
"When my dad asked him why, worrying that his retirement wasn’t enough, the man said he HAD to go back to work — he couldn’t stand to be around his wife all day."
Thanks a lot, Mike
I was afraid this was going to happen.
Mike Nola says, "I just pulled out your LSU Fearless Football Forecast from August 6. You predicted a 6-6 regular season with a trip to the Liberty Bowl in Memphis.
"You better keep your day job — but I'm not sure you have one."