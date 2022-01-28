Dear Smiley: The fall before we married, Tom worked as a production assistant on the movie "Everybody’s All-American," filmed from 1987 to '88 in Baton Rouge.
One day he was instructed to go the house being rented for Dennis Quaid, the star, to wait for the cable man.
As he hung out in the living room (with many pizza boxes and beer cans, because Dennis was trying to gain weight for the end of the shoot) a woman walked into the room wrapped in a towel, with another towel wrapped around her hair.
Tom quickly told her who he was and why he was there.
She said, "Hello, I’m Meg Ryan, Dennis’s girlfriend." They chatted, then she excused herself to get dressed.
Tom told her that after the cable man came, he was going back to the set and could give her a ride. She graciously accepted, and made no comment on his dilapidated orange Volkswagen Rabbit he had bought from his brother for $1. It had no driver-side doorknob and a hole in the passenger-side floorboard.
CINDY BLACK BOUCHIE
Pineville
The old "oiling" trick
Dear Smiley: When I was a teenager I would borrow my mother’s car from time to time.
The fan belts used to squeal a lot when driving, and my father kept a bottle of castor oil in the glove compartment. When the screeching became too much he would stop the car, open the hood and pour the oil on the fan belt. That would stop the screeching for a while.
While dating, the car started screeching one day, and I pulled over on the side of a desolate road and went to work with the castor oil.
The young lady was quite nervous, but then realized after a while that was not a ploy to get to first base with her. We have been married 51 years!
CRAIG M. BENNETT
Morgan City
Eat your egg!
Dear Smiley: Hope you have room for another gumbo story.
My mom and dad, Lorina and Jim Orgeron, had the Country Kitchen Restaurant in Galliano years ago, then a second one in Cut Off.
Her gumbo was pretty famous. We grew up putting a whopping spoonful of potato salad in our seafood or chicken/andouille gumbos.
And whenever she made seafood gumbo, there was always a boiled egg in each bowl. That tradition was carried over to their restaurant.
My sister Darlene, the waitress there, would tell me that you could always tell when someone from "the city" ate there, because they would devour all the gumbo and leave the boiled egg sitting in the empty bowl! What a crying shame!
JAMES ORGERON
Kenner
Irma the Great
Dear Smiley: Your recent columns have mentioned old song lyrics and artists, including Irma Thomas. (Ah, the days of good music.)
Many years ago my husband and I attended a concert at the Old South Port Theater, a music venue at the Orleans-Jefferson Parish line.
Irma introduced a newcomer, "Little Stevie Wonder." I think she sang every song in her repertoire.
She also put on a concert every Mother's Day at Audubon Park. (Our kids knew that if they let us enjoy the concert they would get to see all the animals.)
Large white hankies with her name and picture were distributed to the crowd. For her last song we all stood and waved them in the air while singing along. Wonderful memories.
CINDY LAMPO
Kenner
Two-buck tale
Dear Smiley: Many years ago the Times-Picayune printed a Sunday supplement called "Bright Talk" and invited readers to send in a joke or story for the column.
The ones published would receive $2. I got my two bucks with this true story:
My family and I traveled to New Iberia to visit my sister. She lived on a block where most everybody raised chickens in the backyard, including her.
As we approached her house, my then 8-year-old son Skip blurted out, "Oh boy, now we are going to eat some homemade eggs!"
DEACON NOLEN LeBLANC
Harahan
Dear Nolen: The old Times-Pic got a bargain for $2. I would have offered you $3.50, $3.75, easy …