Dear Smiley: Working as a travel agent, we get some off the wall requests. My favorite was a man who said he wanted to go to Hawaii, but did not want to fly or go by ship or other boats.
We all sat stunned for a minute before telling him there was no other way.
We often joked later about taking the interstate to Hawaii.
SUSAN WILSON
Ocean Springs, Mississippi
Full of it
Dear Smiley: My stepdad and his buddy, when they lived in Metairie, would go fishing around Manchac at 4 p.m. every day in the spring and summer
My stepdad had a 10-foot flatboat he pulled with a VW Beetle.
This particular day a bad afternoon thunderstorm came down on them. It was raining so hard they were barely able to get their boats out of the water.
His buddy took off first, headed toward home.
After a mile or two, the buddy noticed my stepdad blinking his lights and slowing down to a stop. The buddy knew something was wrong and went back to help.
When they were together my stepdad stated, "I don't know what's wrong with this damn li'l car. I got the pedal to the floor and it's getting slower and slower."
His buddy looked back and saw the flatboat filled to the top with water. He asked, "Did you take the plug out?"
Problem solved.
JIM SKELLY
Picayune, Mississippi
Weighty topic
Dear Smiley: About the Friday story on your role as ballast in a sailing regatta:
If I found out that they just wanted me to go along as ballast for the boat, I don’t know if I should feel honored for their victory or insulted.
I would probably head for the nearest health spa and begin a weight loss program.
DONALD LANDAICHE
Donaldsonville
Dear Donald: But it was the only gold medal I ever won, and I could have never done it if I was a skinny kid.
Drinking problem
Dear Smiley: Articles concerning moonshine remind me of when my father-in-law made his own whiskey, as his father had taught him.
One time he made enough to fill some bottles, plus a small wooden cask he stored in his attic.
After a year or so he went to the attic to get whiskey to fill his bottles. The wooden cask had leaked out all his moonshine because of the hot attic.
BARRY DUFOUR
Carencro
Temporarily forever
Dear Smiley: About the Thursday story on 'temporary' phones still in use 25 years later:
My li'l buddy Arthur Bergeron always told me that "there is nothing more permanent than something temporary."
BUCK MYHAND
Thibodaux
Low-tech calling
Dear Smiley: When I was growing up, my father, a telephone installer, bought an old hand-cranked wall phone, which was converted to modern use with a dial inside.
But you still had to stand with the earpiece to your ear and talk into the mouthpiece.
With 10 kids, he felt it was a way to limit the amount of time we would want to spend on the phone.
NANCY VAN DEN AKKER
New Orleans
You dirty rat!
Dear Smiley: Wednesday's rodent story jogged for me a similar memory of an event that occurred when the Jax Brewery burned down in the French Quarter in the mid- 1970s.
All the millions of tons of water dumped on the fire sent rats scurrying throughout the neighborhood. I was having a burger with a friend at the Bull's Corner restaurant, which at the time was located next to the fire station in the Quarter.
A huge rat, seeking shelter, scurried through the front door.
One of the patrons sitting at the bar managed several parking lots in the area, and because he handled a lot of cash, carried a .38 revolver.
Without missing a beat, still seated at the bar, he drew his pistol and shot the rat.
MIKE NORTON
Metairie
Delusional Phideaux
Dear Smiley: While in a shop at a tourist destination, I saw a sign that read "I'm trying to become the person that my dog thinks I already am."
ROY BLANCHARD
Denham Springs