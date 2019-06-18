Bill Johnson, of Baton Rouge, tells of the death of his wife, Dorothy, one month before their 76th anniversary:
"Dorothy's last years on this earth were crushed by Alzheimer's. Cleaning out my desk recently, I ran across a short note she left me during the early stage of this cruel disease.
"I share this only in hopes that there are others who are trying to help a loved one and at times become impatient:
“ ‘Bill I love you very much. Nothing will ever change that. Thank you for being patient with me. I know you have done everything one can do. I don't know what is wrong with me. (I do know that I hate it). Please forgive me. I love you so much. Love, Dorothy.’ ”
Remember Light Lane?
Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, says, "One summer when I was in high school, hanging out at Colonial Drive-in on Airline Highway in Gonzales, some high school kids from Baton Rouge stopped and asked if I knew where 'the Gonzales light' was.
"There being only one traffic signal on Airline in Gonzales in those days, I thought they were talking about the light at Airline and Burnside. But I finally figured out they were talking about 'Light Lane.'
"Light Lane was once mentioned in 'Ripley’s Believe It Or Not.' To the best of my recollection it was a section of Roddy Road, and long ago it was a gravel road.
"The rumor was that a strange light would appear at night, though no one I knew had ever seen it. Some speculated it was swamp gas.
"After the road was paved, any hope of seeing the light was gone.
"I don’t know if the Baton Rouge kids ever got there, but I’m sure they didn’t see the light."
(Oh well, if they missed the Gonzales light they could always take in the submarine races at City Park Lake. …)
The hole truth
Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, addresses a recent column topic:
"When my adult granddaughter showed up wearing torn jeans, I accused her of cultural appropriation from homeless people.
"She replied that it was possible to spend over $1,000 for jeans with holes in them, and that another new fashion in pants is holes with yellow-brown 'manure' stains.
"I gained some understanding of the challenge new office workers face when I went to a large discount department store looking for a simple white blouse.
"I found multiple brightly patterned, low-cut, skintight or transparent choices. In that vast store I found only two simple white shirts in my size.
"I came home with greater respect for the choices young women are forced to make in this world."
Leah Circle?
The Southern Food and Beverage Museum in New Orleans is trying to get to 10,000 signatures on a petition to honor the beloved chef Leah Chase, of Dooky Chase Restaurant, with a statue on the former Lee Circle.
You can contact the museum at info@southernfood.org.
A sub-groaner
Richard "Dicky" Harris says he once performed as part of a duo, "The Boomers," playing guitar while Quinn Rainwater provided humor, after a fashion.
They played at Satterfield's in New Roads, and in Baton Rouge at The Vineyard, Superior Grill and LSU functions.
He says of Quinn's jokes, "Some were good, some … not so much.
"Recently he came up with this one, which convinces me we need to come up with a category below 'groaner' ('sub-groaner?').
"And if he's making these up on his own, I feel we should consider psychiatric care for the man.
"Without further ado, here's Quinn's sub-groaner:
“ ‘How do you turn a duck into a soul singer? Put him in a microwave until his bill withers.’ ”
(Dicky, I know a doctor …)
Special People Dept.
Noah L. Boudreaux Jr. celebrates his 90th birthday Wednesday, June 19. He is a Navy veteran.
Only in Louisiana
In the Tuesday column I mentioned that Sunday, June 23, is national Pink Flamingo Day.
I received a note from a reader telling me that sounded like a nice holiday; he'd like to take part in it — and would I send him some recipes…?