Barbara Anne Eaton, of Baton Rouge, tells a story that made me laugh out loud:
"This time of year always takes me back to the Sunday that I was the front door usher at the 11 a.m. service for First United Methodist on North Boulevard.
"As the parishioners were streaming in, many mentioned how disturbed they were by the sign being held by a woman on the other side of the boulevard, which read 'THE END IS NEAR.'
"Phyllis McLaurin, being a good Christian, reached out to the woman, saying, 'Why don’t you come into the church to worship with us?'
"To which the woman replied, 'Ma’am, I am not holding this sign to tell the Methodists that the end is near; I am holding this sign to tell the runners in the Louisiana Marathon that THE END IS NEAR!'”
Bareheaded Bear
On Thursday a couple of readers recalled when Bum Phillips, former Saints coach, wouldn't wear his cowboy hat in the Superdome because it was indoors.
Leonard Kleinpeter says Bum wasn't the only coach to do this:
"Regarding the issue of men removing their hats, I remember the great Bear Bryant showing up on the sidelines in the Superdome without his iconic hounds-tooth hat.
"When asked why by a sports writer, he replied that his mother told him that a man should NEVER wear a hat indoors."
Divine guidance?
Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, adds this on the subject of hats indoors:
"Before the renovations in the early '60s, St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas had clips on the backs of the pews for gentlemen to hang their hats during the Mass.
"I don’t know if the decision not to include them on replacement pews was due to fewer hats or fewer gentlemen."
Backwards behavior
Nobey Benoit jumps into the hat discussion:
"Know what's worse than wearing a baseball cap in inappropriate places such as restaurants? Wearing said cap backwards. How juvenile is that?"
(Yeah, Nobey, I've always felt that unless you're the catcher in a baseball game, it's not a good look…)
Rescue mission
George Kadair III, of Baton Rouge, thanks the motorist who stopped in heavy traffic on Old Hammond Highway Tuesday morning to rescue an injured puppy in the middle of the road.
George says, "The puppy had been struck by an SUV in front of Runnymede Townhomes. This Good Samaritan bundled up the pup and rushed it to an animal hospital."
Special People Dept.
Mercedes Cambas Barbay, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 98th birthday Friday, Jan. 18.
Ruby Carbo Comoletti, of Baton Rouge, originally of Donaldsonville, celebrates her 98th birthday Friday, Jan. 18. She is a World War II Navy veteran.
Vera Mae Gill Fogleman, of Colfax, celebrates her 98th birthday Sunday, Jan. 20. She was raised in Georgetown.
Eloise Kelly Mayeur, of Metairie, celebrates her 91st birthday Friday, Jan. 18.
Althea "Tita" Espey, of Gonzales, celebrates her 90th birthday Saturday, Jan. 19.
Spitting image
I'm a bit puzzled by Don Wall's story:
"A statue of William Tecumseh Sherman should not be placed at the former location of Robert E. Lee in Lee Circle, because no one can spit that high.
"Let me explain. A few years ago we were in New York City on a short vacation, and were joined for one day by friends from upstate New York, one of whom was a native New Yorker.
"As we were walking and about to enter Central Park, he pointed to a statue of a soldier mounted on a horse and said he didn’t know why, but people frequently walked up to that statue and spit on it.
"As I walked toward the statue I saw several people do just that. When I could see the statue more closely, I knew why. It was William Tecumseh Sherman."
(I'm puzzled because I didn't know that many people from Georgia visited Central Park at the same time…)
Request granted
Algie Petrere tells of the minister visiting a large city and speaking at a banquet, where he told several anecdotes.
Because he wanted to repeat the anecdotes at meetings the next day, he asked reporters to omit them from their stories.
So a cub reporter ended his story on the banquet in this manner:
"The Rev. Mr. Jones told a number of stories that cannot be published."