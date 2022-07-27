Another grandchild story for our collection:
Pat Plaisance, of New Orleans, says, "When my grandson was in kindergarten we attended his sister's seventh-grade graduation Mass.
"It was much longer than anticipated, and I was so thirsty.
"He offered to show me where I could get some water, warning, 'It's warm and doesn't taste too good, so I only drink it if I'm really thirsty.'
"He led me to the holy water receptacle (with spigot and ladle for filling personal vials).
"When I explained the water was blessed and not meant for drinking, he said, 'Oooh…you'd think it would taste better.'"
(Yeah, maybe over ice with a lemon slice…)
Gathering of heretics
Bonnie Williamson, of Violet, says, "When I brought in a huge bag of home-grown tomatoes an uncle had given me, my sons and teenage friends were at the house.
"I asked if anyone would like a tomato sandwich.
"A couple of the boys looked quizzically at each other, then asked, 'With what kind of meat?'
"I denounced them as not true Southerners!"
Sweet and crunchy
"Stories about people eating old-time dishes remind me of my father-in-law," says Barry Dufour, of Carencro.
"He loved to get the cracklin' crumbs at the bottom of the containers and pour syrup over them. He enjoyed it immensely."
Versatile grits
Stanley Mahne, of Metairie, says, "Coming from a large family (seven kids), we had grits a lot.
"On one occasion I asked my mother if I could have cream of wheat. She gave me grits with cream and sugar. And guess what? Tastes like cream of wheat, only a little grittier.
"She also fried grits once in a while. She'd put any leftover grits on a large plate and place it in the fridge overnight.
"The next day she'd cut the grits into squares, dip the squares in egg wash and fry them.
"I'm wondering if any of your readers ever had fried grits, or grits with cream and sugar."
Dinner comes first
"M," of Metairie, says, "In the late '50s we headed to Kentucky on vacation. My dad, in his '57 Dodge Spirit, liked to go fast.
"He got pulled over in a one-light Mississippi town. The policeman made Dad follow him to the judge’s house.
"We had to wait until the judge was finished Sunday dinner to pay the fine. He was a slow eater. Dad was not a happy camper."
Wrong word
In the Wednesday column, Jacob Scardina had a story of his grandson telling his dad about his prowess in recovering his fishing lure from a tree.
I termed the lad a "smart-aleck." Jacob says his grandson "was really not, nor ever had been a smart-aleck."
It was indeed the wrong word choice. I've been called a smart-aleck so often I'd forgotten its negative connotation.
Special People Dept.
— Louise Ritter, of New Orleans, celebrates her 101st birthday Thursday, July 28. She goes to Mass every morning, pays her own bills, drives and "makes groceries." Until COVID, she gave bridge lessons twice a week. She now plays bridge on the internet.
— Raymond and Catherine Carbo, of Donaldsonville, celebrate their 65th anniversary Thursday, July 28.
— James "Fry" and Lois Roberson Hymel celebrate 61 years of marriage Thursday, July 28. They are natives and lifelong residents of the White Castle area.
— Ed and Linda Fugler May, of Denham Springs, celebrated their 60th anniversary Wednesday, July 27.
The hole truth
Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, says, "I was complaining to a friend about the holes in the toes of some of my socks.
"She asked me if I darned them. I told her I used much stronger language than that."
Be prepared
Kirk Guidry, of Baton Rouge, adds to my Tuesday suggestions on ways to spend your retirement:
"Read the Bible a whole lot more. Consider it cramming for your finals."