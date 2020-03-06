Dear Smiley: We were members of the Methodist church and attended every weekend.
I was about 8 years old and a neighbor, Mrs. Minton, sat in the pew just in front of us. She was a very nice lady, but a little tone deaf and always a half beat behind. However, she made up for with a thunderous voice.
I was so inspired that when the singing started I was right up there with her at the top of my lungs.
Well, everyone was a little amused but said nothing till we arrived back home.
My mom said, "Ralphie, what was that song you were singing?"
I said, "Mama, it’s the same song we sing every Sunday; 'Bradley the cross-eyed bear.’ ”
To this day I can’t help but smile when the congregation sings “Gladly the cross I would bear.”
RALPH MASON
New Orleans
Country version
Dear Smiley: Your recent mondegreens reminded me of husband Pat’s favorite.
Chuck Berry sang about heading to the juke joint after the bell rang in his 1957 hit, "School Days:"
“Drop the coin right into the slot.”
Growing up on a farm with 12 siblings in Grand Point (St. James Parish) and big brother Dale raising a pig for 4-H competition, Pat thought it was “Drop that corn right into the slop.”
MILLIE MATHERNE
Gonzales
Country version II
Dear Smiley: As a grade schooler in the early ’60s, I was a big fan of both The Beatles and "The Beverly Hillbillies."
So the first time I heard The Beatles' latest hit, it was perfectly plausible to me they were singing "Grits and Jowls."
I soon learned it was actually "Twist and Shout."
PRESTON HOLTON
New Orleans
Free the iguana
Dear Smiley: A friend has a neighbor with a pond and a lot of ducks.
When he complained to the neighbor about the mess on his carport made by the ducks, the neighbor said shoot them or do whatever to get rid of them.
One day the ducks were on the carport, so my friend decided to use his not too often shot pellet gun. He took dead aim, and missed.
The pellet ricocheted off of a piece of metal and into his neighbor’s aquarium, where he kept his pet iguana. The aquarium shattered into a thousand pieces.
When the neighbor returned from work, he inquired if any kids were in his yard, because his aquarium was demolished. My friend was too honest to deny his mishap!
TONY FALTERMAN
Napoleonville
Grandma's recovery
Dear Smiley: Perry Rose's contribution in the Friday column about grandmas' funerals reminded me of a joke (doesn't everything?):
“Do you believe in life after death?” the boss asked one of his employees.
“Yes, sir,” the clerk replied.
“That’s good,” the boss said. “After you left early yesterday to go to your grandmother’s funeral, she stopped in to see you.”
ALGIE PETRERE
Central
Today's helpful hint
Dear Smiley: I installed one of those key pad entry locks on my carport door. Then I got one of those fake rocks, put the combination in it and placed it in a flower bed.
Now I will never get locked out. Pretty smart, huh?
HARRY CLARK
Lafayette
Brave Husband Dept.
Dear Smiley: In the vein of "stories you shouldn’t tell on your wife," I offer this:
Back in the early ’70s, when automobiles were a bit simpler, my wife complained that when she set the car's air conditioner to cool, hot air came out, and when she set it to heat then cold air came out.
I checked it and, sure enough, she was right. After a long and tiring evening of disassembling the dash, checking cables, levers, wires, switches, relays, duct dampers, etc., I found and corrected the problem.
She asked me what was wrong, and not wanting to get into a long technical discussion, I made up a short, plausible explanation.
Later that week at the LSU Union, my wife recounted the story of how I had fixed her car's AC to a few of her male classmates.
They stared blankly at her for a few seconds, then burst out laughing.
I had told her, "The fan belt was on backwards."
JOHN MURPHY
Baton Rouge