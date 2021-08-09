I'm enjoying our tales of innocents (and not-so-innocents) abroad:
For instance, this "ugly Americans" story from Sandra Adams:
"Some years ago my husband and I were in France and stopped at a small cafe for coffee and pastries.
"In my college French, supplemented by an English-French dictionary, I made an effort to order in their language. We were served and paid for our treats.
"A few minutes later, an American couple arrived, and in a rather demanding voice asked for the same items in English.
"The cafe served them politely — and charged them double what we had been charged for the same things.
"It pays to at least try to use the local language."
Handy ignorance
Larry Sylvester, of Baton Rouge, says his knowledge of French and Spanish was helpful when traveling in Europe, except for one occasion in Madrid:
"I was catching a bus to get to a train station. The crowded bus was one where you boarded in the rear and exited in the front.
"I was carrying two suitcases; the aisle was crowded and there were no seats. I parked myself and my luggage on the rear platform, where one could stand when there were no seats available.
"At my stop, I considered my options. It would be very difficult to move to the front of the bus to get off, so I decided to exit the rear doors as soon as the bus stopped, and before the crowd of waiting passengers tried to get on.
"Once landed on the sidewalk, I heard the conductor/ticket-taker shouting at me: 'Usted tiene que pagar una multa.' ('You have to pay a fine.')
"I knew that the bus would be moving, and there was no way he could leave his post to come after me.
"So I put on my best innocent face and shrugged my shoulders, as if to say, 'Sorry, I don't speak Spanish.'
"Adios. Hasta la vista. ..."
Staircase memories
Katie Nachod, of New Orleans, enjoyed the Saturday story by the above-mentioned Larry Sylvester, who told how a French fruit vendor claimed, in French, his right to pick out the pears for Larry to purchase.
Larry said he much later thought of an answer, also in French, saying he was the one paying for the pears.
Katie says, "There is a phrase for thinking of a good comeback much too late.
"My mama, who spoke fluent French, told me it was 'l'esprit de l'escalier' — 'the spirit of the stairs,' the perfect remark that comes to mind when you are already leaving on the stairs.
"Decades later, I heard a fellow from Australia say they call it 'the wit of the staircase.’ ”
Cold beer blues
Thanks to Dawn deClouet, of Lafayette, for answering Monday's inquiry about a country song in which the singer says, "If you want to keep your beer real cold, put it next to my ex-wife's heart."
Dawn found that Terry Lee Stacey recorded "My Ex Wife's Heart," described as a "generic country song," in 1988. It's the B side of a 45 rpm record, with "Country Boy" the A side.
Who's Abbott?
Regarding nicknames, Alex "Sonny" Chapman, of Ville Platte, tells of one local guy everyone calls "Cos" because of "his uncanny resemblance to the comedian Lou Costello." He says few people even know the gent's given name.
Special People Dept.
- Don and Marilyn Dial, of Baton Rouge, celebrate 64 years of marriage Tuesday, Aug. 10.
- Carol and Bob Richardson, of Lacombe, celebrate their 58th anniversary Tuesday, Aug. 10.
- Ben and Irma M. and Ben Cole Jr., of Marrero, celebrate their 53rd anniversary Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Slow reader
J.B. Castagnos, of Donaldsonville, says, "My wife had frequent talks with my oldest son about the importance of reading, something he seemed to detest.
"My 2-year-old grandson was digging in the toy closet and pulled out a small children's book for his grandmother to read to him.
"She opened it and saw it was a library book my oldest had failed to return.
"When she told him about it he said, 'I'm not finished reading it.’ ”