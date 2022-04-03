J.R. Clary recalls his days as a police officer:
"One morning in the 1970s, along Baton Rouge's River Road I encountered tire tracks up the levee, about 100 feet of destroyed fencing, skid marks across River Road, and road signs crumpled on the shoulder.
"Another set of skid marks ran back across the road and into a water-filled roadside ditch, where the taillights of a '72 Ford pickup, part of the bed and the cab were above the waterline.
"A wet, bedraggled pedestrian was walking toward town. I stopped him, and we looked at this trail of destruction.
"'You do that?' I asked, pointing to the destroyed barbed wire fence.
"'Yeah,' replied the young, dripping detainee.
"'And that?,' I asked, pointing to the marks across the road, destroyed signage, etc.
"'Yes…I guess so.'
"'And then, there's that…' I pointed to the submerged pickup.
"'Yes. I almost had it back on the road, but THAT'S where I lost control.'"
Tomfoolery
Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, revisits our off-putting foods discussion:
"Many years ago my wife and I visited my sister in Burlington, Iowa.
"One day she prepared a very good meal, and said the main dish was 'turkey delights.' They were absolutely delicious.
"When I asked her what they were, she said they were only found on the male turkey.
"I finished the meal eating only mashed potatoes and gravy."
Lunch with the guys
Mary Sue Meador, of Baton Rouge, has a "celebrity sighting" story:
"In 1969 the movie 'The Undefeated' was being filmed in Clinton. I asked Mayor Woody Dumas to get me permission to visit the set. He arranged it so Mary Ann Brown and I could watch filming.
"We had our pictures taken standing between John Wayne and Rock Hudson. One of Mary Ann's former students from Central, working there, invited us to lunch with the cast.
"From there I went to Istrouma High to watch my son Bobby play baseball.
"When someone asked where I had been, I answered I had been having lunch with John Wayne and Rock Hudson."
Car for a star
"All the recent stories about meeting celebrities reminded me of something that happened in the late 1970s," says Cathy Heckman, of Baton Rouge.
"I was visiting family in the Los Angeles area, and went sightseeing with my cousin in his large green Mercedes that he had bought in Germany and shipped to California.
"A few months later he and his wife decided to sell the car. They put a for-sale sign in the window of the car, which was parked on the street.
"Their telephone rang one evening and my cousin, Mark, answered it. It was Steve McQueen, who wanted to buy it for his then-girlfriend.
"Mark and his wife met him at his Malibu beach home.
"When Steve McQueen answered the door, he invited them to come in and asked if could they wait; he was reviewing scripts with scriptwriters.
"Yes, he bought the car! I always said I rode in that car before Steve McQueen did!"
Special People Dept.
The Rev. Joel Hilbun, retired lead pastor of Vietnamese Hope Baptist Church, Baton Rouge, celebrated his 93rd birthday Saturday. April 2. He preached there Sunday, April 3, with Pastor Vinh Nguyen translating.
Double your fun
Mary D. Bell, of Baton Rouge, says, "The story in Saturday’s Advocate about the Spears family and their soon-to-be three sets of twins plus one reminded me of my maternal great-grandparents, who had two singles, then four sets of twins.
"When my great-grandmother had her last set, my great-grandfather is said to have exclaimed, 'My God, Sally, can’t you have just one?'
"Once when the family returned from vacation, a reporter was waiting for the arrival of the circus at the train station in D.C.
"Seeing the twins depart the train two by two, he ran over for an interview, thinking they were part of the circus."
Thought for the Day
Marsha R. quotes Jimmy Dean, singer and sausage king:
"No matter how successful you become, the folks in your hometown still think you're going to come back and work in the box factory."