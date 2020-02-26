Here's the latest report from our occasional correspondent John Currier, nuisance alligator hunter (the gator is the nuisance, not the hunter):
"I was in Houston visiting my daughter and 7-month-old first grandchild when I got called to get an alligator in a parking lot in Plaquemine.
"I explained I was out of town and told them to call LDWF (Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries) and get another nuisance hunter.
"As I hung up I grumbled that it would have been an easy $75, since the gator wasn’t in the water and all I would have to do is pick him up.
"My wife gently chided me that I was out of town to see my granddaughter.
“'You’re right!' I exclaimed. I immediately picked her up and said, 'Is Madeline happy to see her Pawpaw? Is oo gwad he came to see oo? I hope so, cause now you owe Pawpaw $75! Yes, you do! Yes, you do! Brrrrrrrp!' (standard raspberry on baby stomach)."
Inefficiency rules!
Earl Newman agrees with the Tuesday Advocate editorial stating, "The charm of Mardi Gras — and its maddening complication — is its monstrous inefficiency.”
He tells of his personal experience with this traditional disorganization:
"My wife and I, along with our grandson Emmitt, attended the Thoth parade on Sunday.
"Her cousin has a friend who owns a pet supply store on Magazine Street near Audubon Park. They rope off the parking lot and we park our cars, and have direct access to the floats as they pass.
"After the parade was apparently over, the cleaning crews swept in — and within 15 minutes you couldn’t even tell that there had been a parade.
"The cleaning crew, however, must have been aggravated at what came next. Another float that had apparently missed their scheduled time came barreling down the street tossing favors right behind the cleaning crew's ‘clean’ street.
"The cleaning crew took it all in stride and let them proceed on their way, continuing their messy revelry.
"Never a dull time at Mardi Gras."
Most cheerful givers
One more Dixie Beer story:
Al Duhe, of Slidell, says in the ’60s Dixie was the beer of choice at the Camellia Club in St. Bernard Parish:
"Dixie had a commercial on WTIX-AM radio for the Crippled Children's Hospital, saying, 'Every Dixie Beer you drink helps a crippled child.'
"At that time we were in our 20s, and we helped a lot of children!"
Guys and shoes
Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, says he read in the paper about shoe rationing in the U.S. during World War II:
"People could only buy three pairs of shoes a year. It may have had an effect on women, but I don’t know any guys who buy three pairs of shoes a year."
Tim, that might be true about regular leather shoes, but it's not unusual for guys to have several pairs of fancy athletic shoes (what we old folks used to call "sneakers").
Special People Dept.
- Rusty Ferrara celebrates his 91st birthday Thursday, Feb. 27. He is an Army veteran of the Korean War.
- Mary Edith Hadden Doughty, of Walker, celebrates her 90th birthday Thursday, Feb. 27.
- Claude Larry and Wilma G. Taylor, of St. Amant, celebrate their 66th anniversary Thursday, Feb. 27.
Logical lyrics
Jim Chapman says, "The references to misunderstood words to songs rang a bell in my memory.
"The small country church I attended as a child would sometimes sing a song named 'Bringing In The Sheaves.'
"We were very rural, and no one had electricity at the time, so all laundry was air-dried on a clothesline.
"It seemed quite reasonable to my young brain that the song was about 'bringing in the sheets.'"
Now that's high-tech!
Jim Pitchford, of Baton Rouge, says, "Visiting the new home of a relative on Lake Tuscaloosa, I was constantly getting evidence of the home's high-tech applications, such as voice announcements at the front or back door.
"At one point, leaving the downstairs half-bath, I was expecting the voice notification to say, 'Left toilet seat up.'"