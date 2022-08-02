We've had fun with tales of steaks, asking, "How rare can you go?"
But here's a steak comment I doubt can be topped, and should put an end to the whole subject:
Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, says, "As the waiter placed my steak in front of me, he looked at me and said, 'I've seen cows hurt worse than that get up and walk away.'"
No place like home
While we celebrate the joys of Louisiana seafood, we shouldn't forget that other parts of the country can prepare fine fish dishes too.
I've had memorable seafood dinners from Boston to San Francisco, And in South Carolina I found the "Low Country Boil" fun and tasty.
Our contributor T.W. agrees — with one exception:
"Visiting my mother in Hilton Head, South Carolina, we decided to head to Savannah’s Tybee Island to eat at The Crab Shack, famous for its laid-back outdoor dining and huge Low Country seafood platters — shrimp, king crab legs, mussels, sausage, potatoes, corn, and…crawfish.
"Having been there once before, I asked if we could substitute extra shrimp for the crawfish. I was told there were no substitutions.
"I tried two crawfish, without comment, then happily consumed the other delicious seafood and sides.
"When I inquired what the non-Louisiana folks at the table thought about the crawfish, they all gave them a thumbs-up — even my mother, who has attended numerous Baton Rouge crawfish boils.
"I then let them know they had served us the dirtiest, most tasteless crawfish ever."
The moral here is: beware of crawfish served anywhere outside south Louisiana.
Unhappy returns
We had comments about our story of the hope chest that went back and forth as a young couple broke up, then reunited.
Nancy C. Van Den Akker tells of a similar experience, but without the chest:
"The story about the 'traveling hope chest' reminded me of my sister, when she was dating my future brother-in-law.
"Occasionally, she would rush down the stairs from her bedroom with a cardboard box, which she would place on the porch.
"Shortly after, there would be a roar as he pulled his little Porsche into the driveway, swapped his cardboard box for hers, and roared off.
"We knew they had had a tiff and were exchanging everything one had received from the other.
"They were married over 40 years until she passed away. He followed her within a few months, so now they are together again."
Better together
The story above reminds me:
When Lady Katherine and I started dating, she had just bought a new TV. I had only a tiny post-divorce TV, but had a DVD player, which were fairly new at the time.
We combined these at her house, across the street from mine, and enjoyed this combination, mostly watching rental movies.
When we had our first argument, I came home from work to find the DVD player in the middle of my bed.
I started laughing, because I was now without a decent TV and she was without a DVD player.
I took the player over to her house and pointed this out, which started her laughing too.
That was pretty much the last argument we ever had.
Special People Dept.
— Russell Rudolph, of Kenner, celebrated his 99th birthday Sunday, July 31. He is a U.S Army Air Corps veteran, serving at bases in England, Belgium, and Germany.
— Ronnie and Pat Domas, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 59th anniversary Wednesday, August 3.
The gambler
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, is one of those folks who "occasionally invests in a Mega Millions ticket, knowing the odds are about 300 million to 1.
"I've also been known to enter Publisher's Clearing House's online sweepstakes, where the odds are 6 billion, 200 million to 1! But what the heck, it's free."