Speaking of past musical events, a burning memory about rock concert haze:
T-Bob Taylor, of Panama City Beach, Florida, recalls Baton Rouge rock events of the '70s:
"The loudest was Black Sabbath at Independence Hall; the best was Lightnin' Hopkins at the Lakeside Lounge, and the strangest was when Elvis Presley had stretch limos backed into several portals at the LSU Assembly Center to bait the crowd before he entered through one (I chose the right one!).
"And at the Three Dog Night concert, there was a funny smoke that required many of us to use pocket knives to cut through it to get any real view of the performers, and an aromatic odor.
"But after all, 'Mama Told Me Not To Come.'"
Rock 'n drugs
Mention of the 1969 New Orleans Pop Festival in Prairieville brought this recollection from Harold Patin, of Metairie:
"I was a supervisory special agent with the Bureau of Narcotics & Dangerous Drugs (later the DEA) at the time.
"After reports of problems at Woodstock and requests from Louisiana State Police and the local sheriff, we sent some agents to the Prairieville event.
"Temporary medical clinics were established, and the clinic got many cases of bad drug trips and sunburn. The clinic was run by an experienced doctor who treated drug reactions regularly in the Vieux Carre.
"We found lots of drugs but no major traffickers. Some arrests were made."
He says it's sad that many "rock stars mentioned in your article died in the next few years at an early age due to drug abuse."
Busted!
The above-mentioned Harold Patin can be credited with helping the Grateful Dead create their classic "Truckin'."
He says he was "involved in the arrest of the Grateful Dead" (in 1970, for drug possession), described in the song as "Busted, down on Bourbon Street. Set up, like a bowling pin…"
The arrests mostly involved marijuana, but Harold says, "sound man Owsley (Owsley 'Bear' Stanley) was called the 'King of LSD.' His arrest in New Orleans caused him to be jailed in California, where he was convicted of LSD manufacturing."
The Horror
Kathy Watson Groft tells this "horrifying Spam story:"
"I have never in my 69 years eaten Spam. My husband, a Pennsylvania Yankee, says his mom would fry it crisp for breakfast.
"My sister, Ronnie Poirrier, invited us to supper at their house, for a meal she said she made when she and husband Landis were first married and money was tight — Spam jambalaya!
"Luckily there were other things to eat. I'm just hoping it doesn't become a staple at the Jambalaya Festival."
It's heresy!
Ronnie Stutes points out a statement in a recent sports story in The Advocate that would be hotly disputed down here:
"The story concerns LSU coach Ed Orgeron's comments on USC's quarterback competition in 2003, when he was coaching there.
"It was the year of LSU's first BCS national championship, but the story comments that in that year, 'the Trojans went on to win the national championship.'" (It was the Associated Press year-end poll, not the BCS title.)
Special People Dept.
- Mary Boozer Jackson, formerly of Moorhead, Mississippi, celebrates her 98th birthday on Friday, Aug. 10.
- John E. Coxe Sr., of Walker and Baton Rouge, celebrates his 97th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 12. He served in World War II as an Army captain.
- Alice Bartlett Crouse celebrates her 93rd birthday on Saturday, Aug. 11. She is a transplant to Louisiana from Wyoming and Nebraska.
- Judy Horne Whitaker, of Oakdale, celebrates her 90th birthday on Friday, Aug. 10. (She earlier treated her family to dinner to mark the milestone.)
- Richard and Sue Conran celebrate their 57th anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 12.
Colorful Cat
Cat Doucet, sheriff in St. Landry Parish during a more, uh, laid-back time in law enforcement, was always good for a memorable quote.
Jim Mestayer, of Baton Rouge, recalls one:
"When asked if he was worried about the upcoming election, his reply was, 'Mais non, I'm going to win that election by a landscape.'"