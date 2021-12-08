Since I've offered my three books to Christmas shoppers, I'm reprinting stories from them so you'll know what you're getting.
I guess everybody who ever stopped at Lea's, the Lecompte eatery, has a story about its colorful owner, Lea Johnson.
When I heard he had died at 98, I recalled the time I first met him.
I was young and foolish, and thought Lea's was just a roadside cafè. I had not experienced its great ham sandwiches, pies or plate lunches.
And I did not know that Mr. Lea was a firm believer in a menu pretty much limited to those items.
I sauntered in, sat down at the counter, and ordered a hamburger.
Mr. Lea, standing nearby, called me over to him, took me to the window, put an arm around my shoulder, and pointed to a place down the highway.
"Son, you see that drive-in across the road?" he asked. "You go over there and I'm sure they'll be happy to fix you a hamburger. BUT, if you want the best ham sandwich you ever had in our life, you sit yourself back down and I'll serve you one."
I did, and he did, and it was love at first bite …
Read it and weep
Our recent comments about the dumbing down of the populace reminded Michael J. DeFelice of what he claims is an Albert Einstein quote: "Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I'm not sure about the universe."
(I'm not certain the great man actually said that, but if he didn't, he should have.)
A few days after Michael sent me this, he saw it reinforced by The Advocate's article about LSU students falling 10 feet down a chasm at the site of a new bridge under construction, in an effort to get to Tigerland bars.
Since there were injuries to some of the students, it's not a funny story, but I can't help getting an image of lemmings going over a cliff …
The longest street
In giving advice to LSU's new football coach about how to navigate Baton Rouge streets, we mentioned a continuous street with three different names.
Kelly Kissel, Advocate metro editor, tops that with a four-name street:
"The College-Lee-Brightside link is only part of our problem. Gourrier turns into Burbank, which turns into Siegen, which turns into Sherwood Forest Boulevard."
Whistling therapy
Al Banta, of Baton Rouge, tells of a dentist with an excellent chair-side manner:
"No matter how high my angst is about my issue on any visit, as I wait in the chair I hear his whistling up and down the hall, and that sound calms and assures me that he is happy, confident and competent to handle any problem.
"Thanks, Dr. Wilkinson!"
Lady of mystery
An example of youth and technology, from Odeal of St. Gabriel:
"Dating has changed completely over the years:
"The mom asks her son, 'What is the name of your girlfriend's parents?'
"'I don't know,' the son says.
"'What is her last name?'
"'I don't know.'
"'Do you know anything about her?'
"'Oh sure,' the son says. 'She is good at texting.'"
Virus varieties
Roch Streva, of Morgan City, says, "With so much about viruses in the news, I miss the good old days when the only virus that concerned me was one that might attack my computer."
Special People Dept.
Linda and Herb Whitman, of Denham Springs, celebrate their 54th anniversary Thursday, Dec 9.
Horsing around
Dr. Louis L. Martin, of Lafayette, has long been this column's unpaid "veterinarian humor" reporter.
Here's his latest dispatch:
"Once I was called out about a horse running through a barbed wire fence on a Sunday (he didn't know it was Sunday).
"I sewed him up, gave him a tetanus shot and a penicillin shot, and told the owner the horse would need penicillin for five more days.
"'Got a bottle?' she asked.
"'Yes,' I said.
"'How much?'
"'$15.'
"'I can get it at the feed store for $10.'
"'Go there then.'
"'They're closed.'
"I replied, 'When I'm closed I sell it for $5.'"