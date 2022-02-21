A "bare facts" Carnival parade story from Kirk Guidry, of Baton Rouge:
"My wife and I are living out our dream by living in an apartment in the French Quarter. We have met so many wonderful people.
"We recently were at a friend's house on St. Charles Avenue to watch parades. I was telling our friend Wes how that morning I walked out on our balcony. A large group of people were passing by, and they started throwing beads to me.
"Wes responded, 'Next time wear a shirt.’ ”
New Olympic sport?
"Reports of the 'nutria toss' stirred a fond memory," says Tom Hawk:
"Our hometown of Chadron, Nebraska, has Fur Trade Days around July 4 every year.
"Several of my nieces and their offspring attended years ago. My niece, Aimee, informed her daughter and her nephew Aidan they were entering the buffalo chip toss.
"After some token whining, they gave in to the inevitable, then proceeded to take first and third place in their age groups.
"Good, clean … well, good family fun. And they were presented handsome gilded buffalo chip trophies."
Meet Super Crab
Diane T. Martin, of Morgan City, says, "Ellen and Joe, our crawfish-eating, beer-drinking cousins from Texas, lived on a military base on the West Coast during World War II.
"Joe was an officer, so the couple were invited to dinner at the commander’s quarters, to 'share a couple of crabs.'
"After Joe told Ellen they were invited to the commander’s to 'share a couple of crabs,' they decided they had better eat a peanut butter sandwich before they went to the dinner. They were used to eating four or five crabs each, depending on the size.
"They all had a good laugh after the commander’s wife brought out a platter with two Dungeness crabs, more than enough for four people."
Braving the bridge
Robert Cabes, of Lafayette, tells how New Orleans kids satisfied their crawfish craving in a dangerous manner:
"In the spring of 1957 four of my friends and I were 14, too young to drive, but we had bikes.
"For some reason we decided we needed to catch crawfish. So we loaded bags, nets, and bait in our bikes' baskets and headed to U.S. 90 on the West Bank, where my dad told me he saw people looking for crawfish in the swamp that started about 6 feet from the highway.
"So with the blessing of our parents (amazingly), we rode on Tchoupitoulas Street through Audubon Park to the levee, then along the levee to the Huey Long bridge.
"We walked our bikes on the bridge's sidewalk to the peak, then rode them down. At the swamp, we put out our nets with bait. After about four hours we had enough for a party, so we retraced our route home. The round trip was 36 miles.
"My dad cleaned the crawfish and boiled them, and we had a great party!
"The next year we all got driver's licenses, so we drove to the same swamp. But it was not as much fun."
Braving the bridge II
Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, says, "In 1967, after a four-year stint in the Navy, three friends and I moved into the Penthouse Apartments on North Third Street.
"The original G.N. Gonzales motorcycle dealership was directly across the street, and we all got motorcycles.
"Once, on an adventure across the river after Baton Rouge bars' closing time, my friend Ronnie's Triumph motorcycle ran out of gas at the foot of the U.S. 190 bridge.
"The bridge had a concrete walkway about 18 to 24 inches wide next to the railing. I let a friend who was piggybacking with another rider take my bike, and I pushed Ronnie across the bridge on that walkway, with car traffic and 18-wheelers speeding by, shaking the bridge and us.
"We somehow made it to the top of the bridge. I jumped on and we coasted down to a gas station on the Baton Rouge side. I have more motorcycle adventures, but that was the scariest and, only in retrospect, funniest."