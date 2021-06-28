Rhetta Sellers says, "When my oldest daughter was expecting my first grandchild, my friends and I went out to dinner to specifically decide on our grandmother names.
"The restaurant was full, so we had to wait in the bar. After consuming several root beers, we called her to let her know we had chosen for our grandmother names 'Baby,' 'Gigi,' and 'Lulu.'
"There was a pause on the line, then she replied, 'Mom, y’all sound like a roving band of poodles!'
"Then she asked who was driving us home.
"By the way, we’re still, 'The Poodles.'"
Lighting up
Harvey Pashibin, of upper Lafayette, says, "Michelle Hocke’s Friday comment about lying on the ground before lighting fireworks made me chuckle.
"My wife relates when she was younger, and hiding her smoking habit from her mother, those sticks that you use to light fireworks never seemed to work for her.
"She ALWAYS had to resort to bumming a cigarette from her father … merely for lighting all those fireworks, of course."
Raccoon surgery
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, says, "Reading the recent stories of folks cooking and eating raccoons reminded me of my grandfather from Back Brusly, who cooked and ate many things my grandmother forbade him from using her pots for.
"He told me the raccoon has multiple musk glands that if not removed would smell so bad when cooking it would have to be thrown out.
"I always thought that to be a lot of work and, thankfully, probably a lost art."
Taste of home
Robert Day says, "In 1986, Gene Sykes, Grady Smith (may they rest in peace), and I traveled throughout China for about three months on a business venture.
"We went to places so rural and off the beaten path that, and this is the truth, they had never seen Caucasians.
"However, they all had Tabasco in their kitchens and dining areas."
Love and tractors
Our recent mention of towns named for their water towers brought this bit of country music news from Larry Greenblatt, of Lafayette.
On March 29, 2020, singer/songwriter Joe Diffie died at 61 of complications from COVID-19.
One of his songs, "John Deere Green," told the story of two "farm kids" in the '60s, and how they painted "Billy Bob loves Charlene" on the town's water tower in "John Deere green."
In a case of "life imitates art," Larry says, "This year, one year after Joe Diffie died, a fan in Old Hickory, Tennessee, climbed a water tower and painted 'Billy Bob + Charlene' inside a heart.
"The color of the painted sign? You guessed it: John Deere green."
Jim and Chuck
Speaking of music, Jim Carruth, of Lafayette, says his song, "Cajun Boy Gets Right," has been "one of the most requested songs in Acadiana for five straight months, and it's getting airtime in Baton Rouge. Check it out on YouTube."
It's about a Cajun lad who says his troubles will be over that night when he "gets right" in a honky-tonk with a Cajun woman.
Jim was pleased to see a KBON radio play list with his song on just before Chuck Berry's "Back in the USA."
He says, "As a teenager I listened to Chuck on the radio. Now, 60 years later, I'm next to him on the radio."
Special People Dept.
Marty and Dale Welsch Roth, of Metairie, celebrate their 52nd anniversary Tuesday, June 29.
Family secret
"This made me smile … smiles are good these days," says Algie Petrere, of Central:
"A little turtle begins to climb a tree slowly. After long hours of effort, he reaches the top, jumps into the air waving his front legs, until he crashes heavily into the ground with a hard knock on his shell.
"After recovering his consciousness, he starts to climb the tree again, jumps again, and knocks the ground heavily again.
"The little turtle persists again and again, while a couple of birds sitting at the edge of a branch watch the turtle with pain.
"Suddenly the female bird says to the male, 'Dear, I think it's time to tell our little turtle he is adopted.'"