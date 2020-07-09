Julaine Schexnayder, of New Iberia, adds to our collection of stories about card games:
"I’ve heard legends/stories/yarns all my life about the gamblers in Jeanerette. An older friend tells me the town had a number of bars, and every bar had a gaming table in the backroom.
"Once upon a time, it’s said a man from Patterson was playing a friendly game with a local. When the fellow from Jeanerette ran out of money, on what he must have felt was a pretty good hand, he offered to ante up a parcel of land just east of town.
"The fellow from Patterson won a 'relatively worthless' piece of farm land that later became part of the Jeanerette Field when oil was discovered in 1935 by Herton Oil.
"Records show that since its discovery, the Jeanerette Field has a cumulative production of 45 million barrels of oil and 452 billion cubic feet of natural gas!"
No secrets
Bill Potter says, "Your stories of card games remind me of the penny-ante bourré games we used to play in the early ’60s around the pool at the Bogalusa Country Club.
"Eddie was one of our usual players, who could never understand the bad luck he had in our day games compared to his winning ways in the night games.
"I guess, by way of this article, I will admit to him that we could read his cards in the reflection of his sunglasses that he always wore under the cabana."
Cute pet!
Donna Simoneaux says, "In my high school days, my father had a monkey kept in a large wire cage in our hardware store.
"When you neared the cage he would reach out, pull you toward the cage and grab your hair.
"One morning we found he had rocked the cage to the snack stand and had eaten most of the items."
Nice People Dept.
Les Colonello, of New Orleans, says, "I live on Ponce de Leon Street near the Fairgrounds.
"A former owner of the Fair Grinds Coffee House, Robert Thompson, retired a few years back and took up the task of beautifying several blocks of our neighborhood.
"He works tirelessly picking up trash, cleaning sewer drains, and most importantly planting and nurturing plants and flowers on neutral grounds and public green areas.
"He does it all on his own nickel, and his labor rivals any professional landscaper or horticultural expert. He does all this quietly and anonymously, jokingly referring to himself as 'The Guerrilla Gardener.'
"This is the kind of unselfishness that makes our neighborhood special, and we are in his debt for his tireless good work."
Special People Dept.
- Audrey Schroeder, of Gonzales, celebrated her 94th birthday Thursday, July 9. She is formerly of Harahan.
- William T. "Bill" Grundmeyer, a native and resident of Algiers, celebrates his 90th birthday Friday, July 10. He is a lifelong member of Mount Olivet Episcopal Church.
- Larry and Katie Chiasson, of Crowley, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, July 10. He's a retired pharmacist; she works in business development for the Cleco power company.
- Preston and Sandra Madere, of Norco, celebrate their 50th anniversary Saturday, July 11.
Life imitates football
Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, says, "Just saw an ad for a T-shirt: 'Face Mask Violation: 15 Yard Penalty.'"
No dog, no game
Henry Bradsher, of Baton Rouge, responds to Coach Ed Orgeron’s recent comment about not being able to afford LSU football tickets when he was young:
"There was another way to see games. About 1940, before the south end of the stadium was built, there was a large bamboo thicket inside the south fence.
"Not yet old enough to get into games free as Boy Scout ushers, another delinquent and I would follow the drink and hot dog trucks going in. We’d hide with our bicycles in that bamboo."
"Once the fence was closed and the game about to start, we’d seek seats in the stands or sit on steps.
"But without money for hot dogs, we seldom stayed for the whole game. Just getting in was the triumph."