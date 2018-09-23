Our discussion of New Orleans nicknames brought a comment from historical researcher Barry Popik, of Goshen, New York.
He says a mediocre movie of that name was not the source of "Big Easy."
Barry says he found mention of an African-American dance hall called the "Big Easy" in a 1911 issue of the New Orleans Times-Democrat. It was located in "East Green" (Gretna).
Even more interesting is his statement that “26 years ago, Professor Gerald Cohen and I solved why New York City is called the ‘Big Apple.’ ”
He says the term comes from African-American stablehands at the New Orleans Fair Grounds, “and was popularized by track writer John J. Fitz Gerald in the New York Morning Telegraph in the 1920s.”
So, if Barry is correct, the New Orleans African-American community is responsible for both nicknames: "Big Easy" and the more popular "Big Apple."
Owed to Oleo
Duke Rivet, of Baton Rouge, says Bill Haynie's story about Bill's 14-acre home outside Marksville, the "Oleo Ranch" (the cheaper spread), brought back a fond memory.
Duke says his home was about a mile down La. 1 from Bill's, a 28-acre farm dubbed "The Ponderosa" by his mom:
"When I was around 10, I found my first arrowhead in the cornfield adjacent to the Haynies'. I found a lot more, leading to a 36-year career in archaeology with the state — first with the Highway Department, then 30 years with the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism.
"So I guess you can say my career was launched at the Oleo Ranch."
Sweet talk
Olive M. Campbell, of Baton Rouge, recalls treats from her youth that may ring a bell with some of you:
"When we came home from school, a cold biscuit with a two-fingered hole punched in it and filled with cane syrup was a special treat.
"And when my mom could afford to buy a loaf of bread, we had another treat — Hershey cocoa powder, sugar and water cooked until thick, cooled and spread on bread. Voilà!"
Remember K&B
Regarding our seminar on K&B drugstores, Al Bethard, of Lafayette, recalls seeing K&B cuff links in the gift shop of the Historic New Orleans Collection, a museum at 533 Royal St.
Got tongue?
Alice Lasseigne, of Jefferson, says of our stories on processed meats: "I saw the mention of luncheon tongue, and my tongue started watering.
"I thought I was the only one who liked luncheon tongue. When I would go to the deli and ask for it, my server would call someone else to cut it for me. She couldn't stand to even look at it."
Alice wonders if it can be found in the New Orleans-Old Jefferson-Metairie area.
"I am 83 years old, and it is on my bucket list to have a luncheon tongue sandwich again."
Special People Dept.
Gloria Bader, of Slidell, celebrated her 90th birthday on Sunday, Sept. 23.
JawJa on his mind
Bill Huey comments on our mention of "Lanna, JoJa."
"I lived in Atlanta for 17 years, and Lanna it is. But ‘JoJa’ is found farther south, below the Gnat Line, somewhere around Macon, where a lightbulb is a ‘lat bub,’ and the stuff we used to put in cameras is called ‘fim.’
“Farther north, ‘JoJa’ softens to ‘JawJa.’ ”
Going frog wild
Nobey Benoit says, "Recent stories of dissections reminded me of when we dissected frogs in biology class.
"We always examined the contents of the stomach to record the frog's eating habits. We were always amazed at what we found — everything from small birds to small plastic items.
"Years later, I was talking to a friend who worked part-time at a local lab when he was in high school. The lab supplied specimens to school labs for dissections.
"One of his jobs was to inject the red and blue latex in the arteries and veins of frogs. To break the monotony of the job, they often inserted various objects down the throat into the stomach of frogs as a joke.
"So much for our scientific research on the eating habits of frogs."