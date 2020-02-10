Tara Sanchez responds to Kevin O'Neal's Friday story about traveling while he lived in Japan and being stopped in the Paris airport and having his bags of grits examined:
"I taught English in Fukuoka, Japan, for two years.
"I really missed Mardi Gras, so one year my mom sent me Mam Papaul's king cake mix. It contains several packages of powdery white substances — flour, yeast, sugar, powdered sugar.
"Perhaps if this was Betty Crocker we would not have had a problem, but 'Mam Papaul's' and the purple, green, and gold cake on the box were apparently suspicious to the Japanese post office/customs officials.
"The package arrived with each bag of powdery white substance opened for testing and resealed. That didn't stop me from making my cake.
"Being fresh out of college and NOT a baker, I followed the directions as best I could. I added 'the small bag,' according to directions, not realizing until too late that Japanese officials had removed the other small bag (yeast). Sugar doesn't do what yeast does. I had no cake."
Suspicious spice
On the same subject, Mike Blouin says, "My nephew Kevin O'Neal's experience with grits at the Paris airport reminded me of my similar experience in the Tokyo airport.
"I was politely paged and went to the luggage area. The attendant bowed, then asked if I would please open my luggage for inspection.
"Seems my two-pack of Tony Chachere's Creole Seasoning looked suspiciously like dynamite."
The happy place
Chris Strobel discovered this about Baton Rouge's Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center:
"Did you know that if you dictate a text message to Siri on an iPhone, referring to 'OLOL Hospital,' the app will read that back to you as 'Zero Laugh Out Loud Hospital?'
"I discovered that when I dictated a 'You wanna grab lunch?' text to a friend who works at…wait for it…the new Zero Laugh Out Loud Children’s Hospital."
Nutty name
Sarah Stravinska says "'Pfc. Ma-lawn-zon's' Saturday story reminded me of when I was teaching at University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.
"One student had the last name of Aucoin. I'd studied French, so I pronounced it (hard to write what I said) more like 'O kwan.'
"Lisa Aucoin jumped up and yelled, 'Yes! Everyone else has called me 'Acorn!'"
Canines and Cajuns
Veterinarian Bernard Mistretta, says, "After reading Ronnie Melancon's memories of 'Melan-con," I was reminded of a similar story.
"In 1965 I was a captain forming my 50-kennel MASH hospital for war dogs in Fort Ora, California. The major overseeing the unit said there was a need for a first sergeant.
"I asked if any of the troops seemed to be more motivated.
"'This guy Melan-con seems like a possible choice,' he said.
"After observing for a few days, I told the major I chose Melancon to be the first sergeant.
"At roll call the next morning the major called, 'Melan-con! front and center; the captain has something to say to you.'
"After the saluting, etc., I said, 'Melancon, where in the hell are you from?'
"With a smile you can't imagine he said, 'Rayne, Louisiana, sir!'
"I couldn't have picked a better sergeant to run the 936th Veterinary Detachment in Vietnam."
Special People Dept.
Juanita Stafford, of Covington, celebrates her 99th birthday Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Not for internal use
Gail Stephenson, of Baton Rouge, adds to our beer stories with a tale involving snails:
"My flowerbed was invaded by slimy pests, so I sank some tuna cans in the dirt and filled them with the cheapest beer I could find — K&B beer for $1.69 a six-pack. The critters were drawn to the beer smell but couldn't get out of the can.
"Our friend 'Cowboy,' who was known for his less-than-discriminating tastes, came to visit. I found him drinking a purple can of beer and exclaimed, 'Oh no; you're drinking my slug bait!'"
Local version
Dale Aydell comments on an elephant story:
"C'mon; hiding in cherry trees? Everybody in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes knows the real reason elephants paint their toenails red is so they can hide in a strawberry patch."