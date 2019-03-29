Dear Smiley: When I was in New York my ballet teacher screeched at me in broken Russian-accented English. It made me a nervous wreck. So I decided if I learned to knit to soothe my ragged nerves.
My knitting teacher was another screeching Russian with no patience with my stupidity. And she knit so fast I couldn't see what she was doing.
Making a Christmas stocking for my husband, for some reason I decided any change in the pattern had to happen only on the "knit" side, not the "purl" side.
The result was a 6 foot long stocking with a rather Byzantine looking Santa on it. Hubby roared with laughter and declared it was the best Christmas stocking ever.
Undaunted, I did a piano keyboard scarf for a pianist friend — with all 88 keys on it. The scarf was even longer than a real keyboard; he had to wrap it around his neck about three times to keep from tripping over it.
His friends said they hoped I was a better dancer than I was a knitter. I HAD to be a good dancer. I was no good at domestic stuff!
SARAH STRAVINSKA
Chestnut
Relief on wheels
Dear Smiley: Your recent publication concerning La. 1 food vendors (to serve vehicles stuck in the daily gridlock) got me thinking.
I have a perfectly serviceable pickup truck that could be outfitted with a port-a-potty.
I could cruise the La. 1 parking lot and charge users according to their footwork. A fast walking, arms flying customer would be charged $1 for use of my “Cruising Commode” (Pat. Pending).
Dancers, $2, and casual strollers would be charged 25 cents (exact change required). It is all about supply and demand extremes!
I will allow you, Smiley, to handle advertising and franchise agreements (east side only) in exchange for one year of free ”Cruising Commode” usage, tax excluded.
Have your people call my people.
'MOONIE' FOURRIER
Central
Pride of Gretna
Dear Smiley: In your Friday column, Wanda Gee said when Lash LaRue made a personal appearance in Natchez, Mississippi, years ago, she thought he had his whip with him.
He probably did, because I saw him in person at the Tower Theater in Gretna in the late '40s, and he performed on the stage with his whip and co-star Peggy Stewart.
Ms. Stewart put a cigarette in her mouth and Lash cracked his whip by her lips and knocked it out of her mouth.
You say how do I know her name was Peggy Stewart? Well, there was a girl by that name in my freshman class at dear old Gretna High School, and I had a crush on her.
She never knew it back then, but at our 50th class reunion I mentioned it to her. She told me I should have told her.
By the way, Lash was born in Gretna.
RONNIE MELANCON
Gretna
The Raccoons' Ball
Dear Smiley: Speaking of raccoons — do you know there are Italian raccoons on Lake Verret?
One weekend on Lake Verret at the “Checkerboard Camp,” Mama had cooked at home to bring food to feed the family and many invited “drop-ins.”
On Saturday, after a great Friday night of partying by Dad, Mama goes to put dinner on and can’t find the fabulous 36 Italian meatballs she had prepared.
Thinking she forgot them at home, she lamented her plight to Dad. He then confessed that after she retired for the night, he had seen a couple of raccoons outside the camp and fed them some meatballs.
Well, it didn't take long for more raccoons to come over — he estimated about 25 (though he could have had double vision at the time), and he continued to feed them until there were no meatballs left.
I figure now is the time for people to start sending in “being in the dog house" stories — right?
CYNTHIA R. RICHE
Thibodaux
Dear Cynthia: Forget the raccoons; I want to know more about Dad's Friday night party…