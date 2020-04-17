Dear Smiley: I laughed so hard at the story of Nancy from New Orleans acclimating to Atlanta.
When I moved here from Memphis, I learned quickly expressions that were foreign to me: People make groceries; the dog makes in the backyard; you make 50 on your next birthday. Then you pass by your mama and 'nem, pass the vacuum, etc.
But my accent got everyone laughing as my ladies' Driftwood tennis team was playing a match at Bissonet (these players were mostly native New Orleanians).
I was so hot, and called out, "Has anybody got a tile?" (translation, towel).
Two ladies yelled out, "It's 10:30!"
And a guy once replied, when I told him I was from Memphis, "Anything north of Baton Rouge is YANKEE!"
ANN PURNELL COLLOM
Kenner
Crazed customers
Dear Smiley: After reading the “discussion” from Gail and Joe Stephenson (in the Friday column) about the "corona crazies," my wife and I can totally relate.
She works at a local “essential” retail store (tractor supply).
The corona crazies coming into the store to buy garden supplies (dirt, shovels, plants, fertilizer), chickens, ducks, dog food, animal feed, chicken coops, etc., have caused a mini panic.
They are constantly asking when the next supplies are coming in, so they can be standing at the door when the store opens in the morning.
Standard comments include, "I have to do something; I’m going crazy at home!" "I haven’t done a garden before; what do I need?" "How do you raise chicken and ducks?"
It has gotten so bad the that store had to go to a printed handout for most of these issues.
Looks like everyone is trying to go “off the grid,” but it’s more like "off the rails."
BOBBY CLINE
Morgan City
Rash decision
Dear Smiley: Both Ted Harbourt and I agree that with folks scrambling for toilet paper (or a substitute), they best know their leaves — or they will be in the emergency room for a very embarrassing reason.
MIKE BUCHART
Baton Rouge
Country sayings
Dear Smiley: About stay-at-home boredom:
My husband Stephen, an Amite native, adds to the expression "Can't dance, too wet to plow" this one:
"Too windy to haul feathers."
He has an answer for everything.
PENNY RAACKE
Hammond
A moving tale
Dear Smiley: Stories of being quarantined in the past reminded me of a story told by my beloved great aunt, Henrietta B. McGee:
When the wall along the Ouachita River was built after the 1927 flood, their large house on Henton Street in West Monroe had to be moved some distance back from the river.
At the time for which the move was scheduled, their youngest child was quarantined inside the house (I have forgotten the sickness that made the quarantine necessary).
So Aunt Etta and her young son stayed inside the house while it was being moved.
AL BETHARD
Lafayette
Healthy grease
Dear Smiley: With all the quarantine talk, I thought of a story my mom told us about when she and her sister were toddlers.
They came down with smallpox and had to be isolated. The doctor told my grandmother to swab the girls’ bodies all over with Vaseline petroleum jelly, which of course she did.
Not having any of the modern conveniences of nowadays, can you imagine hand washing clothes smeared with Vaseline?
Those were tough times, but my grandparents were tougher.
BEVERLY BULLIGAN
Kenner
Art meets pandemic
Dear Smiley: A few days ago my wife got the idea from Facebook of rewriting the openings of great novels to make them more relevant.
She soon expanded to include poems, songs, whatever. Here are a few of my modest contributions to the genre:
From the "Oklahoma!" song, "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’:”
"The corn is as high as an elephant's eye;
I've got the virus and I'm going to cry."
From Robert Frost's "Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening:"
"Whose woods these are I think I know.
He's quarantined in the village though."
From the Bible:
"Cough onto others
As you would have them cough onto you."
ROGER WAGGONER
Lafayette
Dear Roger: Speaking of appropriate poetry, here's one from T.S. Eliot's "The Waste Land" that needs no adaptation: "April is the cruellest month. ..."