Sara Bradley, of New Orleans, says, "Speaking of re-branding the Superdome, about 25 years ago I read this description of the Superdome by Walker Percy, and it has stayed with me. It's from 'Signposts in a Strange Land: Essays:'
"'The major architectural addition in the past hundred years is the Superdome and the skyline looks like standard U.S. glass high-rises set like Stonehenge around a giant Ban roll-on.'
"While searching for that sentence, I came across this: '…we in Louisiana have been trying for years to sell the Superdome to the Arabs, with a singular lack of success.'"
Dave's dome
Calvin Balencie, of Baton Rouge, brings up a name that may be unfamiliar to some younger folks:
"Since Dave Dixon was the creator of the Superdome, the New Orleans Saints, and the USFL, maybe we should consider naming it the Dave Dixon Superdome."
Here's a bit of Dave's biography (he died in 2010):
"…businessman and sports executive who helped create the New Orleans Saints NFL team, the Louisiana Superdome, World Championship Tennis (WCT), and the United States Football League (USFL).
"…alumnus of Tulane University, Dixon created the New Orleans Professional Football Club Inc. to lobby for an NFL or an AFL franchise for that city starting in 1962.
"After the 1961 season the Oakland Raiders' owner decided to sell the team to Dixon for $236,000 … the team would have become the New Orleans Raiders; however, the mayor of Oakland interceded and helped put a group together and the team remained in Oakland.
"Later in the year, Dixon proposed a football league, the USFL, that would play its games in the spring rather than the fall … used the formation of this league to persuade the NFL to expand into New Orleans…
"On Nov. 1, 1966, the efforts of Dixon and Gov. John McKeithen paid off when the NFL awarded its 16th franchise to New Orleans. On Nov. 8, after Dixon had persuaded McKeithen to endorse financing of a domed stadium, New Orleans voters approved funding to construct the Superdome. Along with John W. Mecom, Dixon became a part owner of the Saints."
Creative banking
Dale Aydell, of French Settlement, adds to our tales of bar names:
"On the Diversion Canal, in Head of Island, is the Canal Bank Club.
"When they had video poker, regulars would ask their friends, 'Are you going to the bank tonight to make a deposit?'
"One night the 'C' mysteriously disappeared from the sign outside. The owners didn't replace it."
Speaking of bars
Anonymous says, "Not sure if you already cited this, but my favorite bar name was 'Liquid Assets.'"
George Kadair III says, "After dropping off an iron table to be sandblasted at Bellue's, on Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge, I got lost and wound up in front of the 'Crash Landing' bar. An actual portion of an airplane, intact, is its sign."
A pro at work
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, says our recent mention of announcing high school football games reminded him of this incident:
"I was newly arrived in Shreveport to be the news director at KWKH when the morning DJ, who was also the play-by-play announcer for high school football, invited me to the new Independence Stadium for a game.
"The stadium was so new the press box wasn’t finished. There were no windows. And the night was cold and windy.
"I barely made it through the first half. But Jim Hawthorne, who went on to become the Voice of LSU for many, many years, was in his element. Bundled up against the cold, Jimmy called every play and counted every yard all the way through the game."
Special People Dept.
Fred and Judith Roberts, of Central, celebrate their 58th anniversary Tuesday, June 2.
Thought for the Day
From Mariano Hinojosa, of Baton Rouge: "I never thought the comment 'I wouldn't touch him/her with a 6-foot pole' would become a national policy, but here we are!"
Love story
Karen Poirrier, of Lutcher, describes in a haiku the sense of community the pandemic has awakened in many people:
Relatives and friends
Caring for the elderly
Connected by love