Redean Parsons says, "I live near five of my great-grandchildren under 8 years old. Being elderly, I’ve been grounded by my children for several weeks. The hardest part is missing all the hugs from my littles.
"A couple of times a week I’ll get a call telling me to go outside; they’re at the end of my driveway.
"Staying in the car, they start wiggling and waving their arms. My neighbors must think something is wrong when this 85-year-old, white-haired woman is doing the same. My littles call it jellyfish hugs!
"Try it; the best substitute hugs ever!"
Take a pass
Mae Brown, of Marrero, tells of "Speaking Yat":
"A few years back, while in Florida visiting family, a friend of the family invited me to their home for a barbecue.
"I graciously accepted, saying, 'Sounds great! I will pass by!'
"I got the strangest look! I replied, 'No, seriously, I will pass by.'
"She looked at me, confused, then said, 'I want you to stop and get out of the car, then come to the backyard and eat barbecue.'
"I shot back, 'Don't worry, I will pass by.'
"Needless to say, it finally dawned on me what I was saying."
Mike's song
Ed Clancy recalls this youthful musical prank:
"When I was in high school I was in the school chorus, and our moment to shine was at Christmastime.
"One of our members was a boy named Michael Devine. When we sang 'O Holy Night,' and came to 'Oh night divine …' without fail we would sing 'Oh Miiiike, Deviiinne. Oh oh Mike, oh Mike Devine.'
"He didn't like it a lot, but there wasn't much he could do about it. The members of the audience never seemed to pick up on what we were doing — but they probably wondered about us boys snickering in the back row."
An optimist dines
Thomas Murrel, of Church Point, says, "I was reminded the other day of a man I knew years ago. He and his wife had a weekly routine of going out to eat every Friday night, always at a different restaurant.
"This next morning, he would give a report of the experience to his coffee-drinking buddies. This Saturday, the report was not good:
"'I'm sad to tell y'all the food was terrible. But there was one good thing about it.'
"'What?' was the obvious question.
"'Well, they gave you a lot of it.'"
Childspeak revisited
Bonnie Mayard, of Zachary, says, "When my youngest son, Matthew, was little, he was in the back part of the buggy in the grocery store as I shopped.
"Walking in the opposite direction were two girls about 10, identical twins who were dressed alike, holding hands.
"He watched them approach, and did not take his eyes off them until they passed us. Wide-eyed, he exclaimed, 'Mom, they look just like themselves!'
"I have always thought that was a great description of identical twins."
Following instructions
Martin St. Romain tells a story of a misunderstanding:
"In the early ’80s my wife and I ventured to the LSU campus to look at paintings owned by the university. When we arrived at the visitors' site, they gave us a 10-by-10-inch yellow card with a number. They said to display the card in a prominent place.
"When we got out of the car to start the visit, I tied the string on the card to a button on my shirt. As we visited various buildings where the art was displayed, we noticed people looking at us in a strange manner. Thought it must have been our Cajun accent.
"When we completed our tour and returned to our car, we realized why we were receiving the strange looks.
"We noticed the large yellow tags displayed on dashboards of the vehicles parked in the visitors' lot.
"We laughed all the way back home, and our friends laughed even more when we told the story."
Changing times
Mariano Hinojosa says, "The world has turned upside down. Old folks are sneaking out of the house, and their kids are yelling at them to stay indoors."