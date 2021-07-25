The naming of the Superdome to promote a gambling empire reminds us that this activity was not always welcome in New Orleans (at least not officially).
"Ben Zancudo from the French Quarter" says, "Growing up in the Irish Channel of New Orleans, there was a bookmaker/bookie in the backroom of every neighborhood barroom. In our neighborhood they were always known as a 'book.'
"I came across a 1947 New Orleans Item article about our reform Mayor Chep Morrison, who tried to shut down all gambling in the city.
"According to the article, Mayor Morrison was in the Irish Channel for a civic function. The Item reported, 'A group of knee-high youngsters hovered close, looking up at him curiously. Suddenly, an angelic-looking little girl inquired loudly, 'Hey, you. When you gonna let my daddy open up his book?'”
Big wheel
Speaking of the Caesars Superdome, a couple of readers had the same idea about that big white roof:
Lloyd Labatut, of Slidell, says, "I can picture the top of the Dome as a big roulette wheel. Red and black? Maybe black and gold?"
"Don from Chilly Gentilly" offers this suggestion:
“Paint the roof black and gold like a roulette table, with numbers showing years of Saints achievements (records, first winning season, playoffs, conference championships, Super Bowl victory."
It's baaaack!
Alex "Sonny" Chapman, of Ville Platte, says, "Two weeks ago I watched a TV ad trying to sell surgical masks, and kinda felt sorry; they were going to take a soaking. COVID-19 was over.
"Fast forward two weeks: now they might make a killing selling masks."
Catch of the day
"This has been a great year for me," says John Currier, of Baton Rouge.
"I have always wanted to go fishing in Walden Pond (Baton Rouge's Walden subdivision is built around a sizable pond) and catch an alligator."
To prove his catch, John enclosed a photo of him holding the gator next to a sign saying the "grounds and facilities" (I assume this includes the pond) are for residents only.
The trespassing reptile looked to me to be about frying size.
But John says, "I relocated him to the swamp. By now I’m sure some of his larger brethren have had him over for dinner."
Yard Sale City
My esteemed colleague, Joe Macaluso, came across a national ranking that puts Baton Rouge fourth in the nation.
Lawn Love, a national lawn care service, ranked 2021’s best cities for yard and garage sales, based on the number of sales, the size of yards, and weather.
Baton Rouge ranked first in "yard size," and 24th in "number of yard and garage sales," but dropped to 43rd in "average monthly summer temperature." Imagine that…
The Midwest is evidently big yard sale country: the top three were St. Louis; Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Indianapolis.
Childspeak revisited
Anne Maverick says, "I lived in southwestern Ohio for a time, near the town of Miamisburg.
"On a day when a friend had to do some errands there, his son told me they were going to 'my daddy's amisburg.'"
Show must go on
Since we started this column with a bit of New Orleans history, here's another one to end it:
Aline "Tousa" Davis says, "I was born here in New Orleans' Baptist Hospital and grew up during the end of the Depression.
"I have seen Mardi Gras evolve into the extravaganza it is today. The question in the old days was, 'Did you catch anything?,' not 'How much did you catch?'
"I watched a float burn when a flambeau got too close. The riders got off, got on other floats, and the parade proceeded — a little late."