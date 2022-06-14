The current popularity of online shopping and home delivery may be one result of the pandemic, but some of it no doubt stems from this kind of incident:
Bobby D., of Abita Springs, tells me, "You had an article about things being not as they may seem, so don't judge.
"Well, my first wife and I had an experience of being judged for what we were wearing when trying to buy kitchen appliances.
"I had been working all day on a house we were renovating, and it was time to buy the appliances we needed.
"She picked me up after she was done cutting hair all day at her shop. We went over to the (national chain department store) at the Clearview shopping center in Metairie to get what we needed.
"Both of us were not in our best of dress. I had a shirt and pants with paint and sheet rock dust on them. She had on a shirt that had some stains from dyeing some customers' hair.
"After looking over the appliances we wanted, we noticed that two of the sales people kept ignoring us.
"Finally a third person came up and asked if we needed help.
"I told him, 'Yes, we need a gas range, microwave, refrigerator, freezer, and garbage disposal.
"As he was putting all the stuff into their system to order, I heard him tell the other people, 'See, I told you you should see what they needed!'
"And they worked on commission…"
Saving face
Charlie Anderson, of Shreveport, comments on our stories about novice pilots:
"A small-plane pilot of long experience told me that it was always a source of great amusement to the regulars at a local airport (as well as embarrassment to the pilot) when a plane would land and the pilot would walk in and ask the name of the town.
"He said his strategy in such a situation was to ask to use the telephone, then read the name of the town on the phone book."
Newt the car
Friday's story by musician Sam Irwin about the phrase "Hold 'er, Newt!" in old tunes brought back this memory to Francis Celino, "The Metairie Miscreant":
"My mother used the phrase, 'Hold ’er, Newt, she’s a rarin!' whenever Dad, the car, and the road had a 'slight disagreement.'”
’Mater samwich, please!
John Ryan, of New Orleans, agrees with my Tuesday instructions for building the ultimate tomato sandwich, with one addition:
"I would only add: Use genuine Creole tomatoes. Their acid/tart flavor is unbeatable.
"Two sloppy thumbs up!"
Generous lady
Another remembrance of the iconic New Orleans dancer Chris Owens:
Ronald Paulin says, "My wife, Cindy, and I volunteered to perform in the Jefferson Parish Arts Society's production of 'The Follies,' an amateur production put on by supporters of the theater to benefit their program of having special needs kids and adults attend shows free of charge.
"Cindy was asked to do an imitation of Chris Owens. So, on a lark, she called and asked Chris' manager, Kitsy, if she had a costume she could borrow.
"The next day Kitsy delivered a costume, said it was a gift from Chris, and described how to store it.
"The great thing is it fit Cindy perfectly, and the performance was a big hit!"
Komputen spoken here
Mike Boudreaux, of Bush, says, "When I attended LSU in the late '60s, there was a sign on the door to the then-new Computer Room in one of the buildings on the Quad.
"It was the beginning of the computer age, and there was much interest and curiosity about the computer.
"The sign, in faux German, said, 'Alles lookenspeepers! Das komputen machine ist nicht fur sightseeren und gerfingerpoken!'
"Didn’t really require knowledge of German to get the message. Still one of my favorite signs."