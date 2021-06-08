Don Simoneaux, of Washington, offers this "culture clash" story:
"A friend of mine from New York was dating one of our Cajun beauties from Ville Platte.
"One day, on the way to visit her, he was stopped by a state trooper.
"The trooper asked where he was going, and my friend told him he was going to visit his girlfriend in Ville Platte.
"Noticing the New York plates on my friend's car, the trooper asked if he had a gun.
"My friend replied, 'No sir.' The trooper said, 'Here, take mine; you can give it back on the way out.’”
An honest mistake
Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, says this about the 42nd anniversary of this column, which occurred Friday:
"I thought the front page headline, 'Deal in 40-year-old disaster hits new snag' was about your column anniversary, but apparently it is off by a couple of years."
A bad spell
Simon Kwan tells us, "One spelling mistake made in a hurry can be dangerous.
"A golfer wrote a romantic message to his wife on his golf tour and missed an 'e' in the last word.
"He wrote, 'Hi darling; I’m experiencing the best time of my life, and I wish you were her!'
"Now he is seeking police protection to enter his own house …"
Well named
Trish Sedlin says, "I use closed captions on the TV set because of my impaired hearing.
"While listening to the news that LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri was retiring, I noticed that the caption said 'Coach Pulmonary.'"
Trish, given the exciting nature of the recent games in his final season with the Tigers, I'd say it's a most appropriate title.
Standing order
Speaking of LSU baseball, Frances Bennett, of Baton Rouge, says, "Every time LSU baseball fans stand up in a game for a rally, I stand up too, no matter where I am.
"During the last game against Gonzaga, I was in bed watching the game, and when the fans stood up to rally, I stood up too! And we won! So stand up, Tigers!”
Smart food?
Yogi Naquin, from "Down da bayou," tells this food story:
"Many years ago, around 1980 or so, I was in Evansville, Indiana (way up da bayou), visiting friends.
"We went to a small bar and grill, where the people enjoyed hearing me speak.
"They offered me a fried pig brain sandwich. With fries.
"As they say, us Cajuns will eat just about anything. And it was good! Of course, I had my little bottle of Tabasco …
"I went back the next day and ate another one.
"Have you ever tried a fried pig brain sandwich, Smiley?"
Not knowingly, Yogi …
Assisted driving
J.B. Castagnos, of Donaldsonville, says, "The recent mention of automobile blinkers reminded me of the time I was on a trip with some other guys. One of them was driving his wife's Tahoe.
"Traveling down the interstate, we heard a 'ding, ding.'
"One of the guys was alarmed, and asked what was going on.
"I said, 'It's a warning that you are driving with your turn signal on.'
"He said, 'I wish I had one like that.'
"I said, 'I have one, but she's at home.'"
Bragging rights
Jim Nichols, of Lafayette, says, "After George Sells’ comment in the Monday column about Louisiana being near the bottom of most national rankings, just ahead of Mississippi, I remember someone years ago who said that the state motto of Louisiana should be 'Thank God for Mississippi.'
"However, they probably say the same about us."
Special People Dept.
Marylou and John Paquette, of Mandeville, celebrate their 65th anniversary Wednesday, June 9.
What's today?
Gerry Casabat, of Mandeville, asks, "Smiley, did you know the worst thing about being retired?
"It's reaching into the Saturday section of your pill container every day."
Say what?
Laura Robertson, of Pine Grove, tells this story about a misunderstanding involving language: "A driver from a feed mill near us took a load of feed to the dairy at Angola.
"The guard at the gate asked if he had any contraband in there.
"The driver replied, 'Hell no. There's not hardly room enough for me, much less a country band.'"