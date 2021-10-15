Dear Smiley: If you’ve ever heard a group of coaches having a conversation, you may have noticed that they refer to each other as “Coach.”
And they repeat it at the beginning or the end of almost every sentence!
The first time my coach husband “accidentally” called me “Coach,” I smiled. Glad he knows who’s calling the plays at home!
MARIE H. MINTON
Morgan City
Initial reaction
Dear Smiley: George Sells’ comment about censored license plates reminded me of a trip I took years ago to a state prison with some Prison Enterprises employees, to do a story about an operation that used inmates to make suits for working with hazardous materials.
On the way, one guy mentioned that Prison Enterprises borrowed a list of forbidden words from California when Louisiana switched to letter and number combinations for its plates.
He said the list had its shortcomings, however, as the wife of a legislator pointed out when she returned her new plate that had COW and three numbers stamped on it.
JAMES MINTON
Denham Springs
A country thing
Dear Smiley: Your Tuesday column concerning drivers waving at each other brought back some fond memories.
My family lived in Metairie, but my parents are originally from Avoyelles Parish. We would go to the “country” sometimes to visit.
Whenever my dad was driving he would wave at every vehicle that passed. I asked him, “Why?”
He said, “This is the country, and people who live here are naturally friendly to each other, even if they did not know them.”
I found this to be awesome. When I started to drive, I tried this in Metairie, but it did not go over well. People thought I was nuts!
But to this day, when I go to the "country," I still wave, and they wave back. My father taught me well, and it brings back fond memories of my childhood.
BARRY DUFOUR
Carencro
And it's free
Dear Smiley: Your story about your grandma waving to people reminded me of the many car rides that I took with my pop. He’d always wave at oncoming vehicles. When I asked him if he knew them he’d say, “No — but it doesn’t cost anything to be nice to people.”
ALEX "SONNY" CHAPMAN
Ville Platte
Cajun combo
Dear Smiley: My family was shocked when our step-granddaughter Seattle, from Ohio, poured a large ladle of gumbo onto her jambalaya.
But after carefully sampling it, we now regularly serve “gumbalaya.”
Good things sometimes happen when North meets South.
DAN STEIN
Baton Rouge
Love your library
Dear Smiley: I want to recognize a hidden gem in our communities: public libraries.
The Galvez Library in Ascension Parish has kept me from feeling isolated while minimizing public contact.
Through their books, I am able to visit and live in worlds that don’t have COVID. And when I feel restless, they have crafts and classes that I enjoy.
Everyone should check out their local library. Friendly faces, books, magazines — and DVDs for those less inclined to read books. Thanks for letting me share this hidden treasure with the readers.
SULYNN GANEY
Prairieville
Cool house
Dear Smiley: I was very surprised and happy to see the article in your column about early central air conditioning in the Phillips house. That is my family home.
I don’t know when construction of it started, but I was a year old when we moved in. That was in 1948.
Obviously, my father was a man thinking way before his time. I was a junior at University High School when the house was sold to LSU. I was devastated having to move.
Even though I have lived in my present home for 40-plus years, the house on the lake still feels like home. I am just so glad that the new president of LSU wanted to live there.
Thanks to Henry Bradsher for the memories!
HELEN P. RANKIN
Baton Rouge
Remember what?
Dear Smiley: As a “super senior,” I find that my memory is even better than it was when I was younger. Not only do I have vivid recollections of happenings 50 years ago, I also remember things that never happened.
DAVE GROUCHY
Covington