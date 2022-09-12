Our Monday question about cornmeal on dance floors was answered first by Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville:
"The reason cornmeal was sprinkled on dance floors was to enable dancers to glide easily. I vividly remember most of the dance halls in Pierre Part and other Assumption Parish communities using it. Some even used baby talcum to increase the slide."
Rick Michot, of Broussard, explains, "More experienced dancers have knees that don’t function as well as they once did. As the fiddle player in a Cajun band, I remember a jar of corn meal being kept in front of the bandstand at Prejean’s Restaurant and sprinkled religiously on the floor before each dance. The man who furnished the jar is now 95 and still dances!"
Larry Greenblatt, of Lafayette, adds, "Cornmeal helps folks glide smoothly across the floor. The glide part comes from men not lifting their feet so as not to step on the feet of their partner. The cornmeal provides the slide without being overly slippery."
And Michael DeFelice, of Zachary, says there's even a song, "Cornmeal Waltz," by the great songwriter Guy Clark.
Princess visit?
Carolyn Treuting seeks confirmation of a memory jogged by the death of Queen Elizabeth II:
"I am 78, and many years ago, attended Edward T. Hynes School in New Orleans' Lakeview neighborhood.
"I think I was in third grade when, as I recall, Princess Elizabeth, before she was queen, visited our school.
"Hynes was a brand-new school, considered cutting edge and state of the art.
"The entire student body lined up along the driveway, and as the princess strolled by, she shook hands with children in the front line.
"I wanted to see if her visit was mentioned in our news, so I went online, but could find no remembrance of that event. I called Hynes School to see if they had any information, but have not received an answer."
Carolyn wonders if anyone else recalls this royal visit.
Helpful Hints Dept.
Annie Fugler, of Denham Springs, continues our list of ways our paper edition is important even after you've read my column and maybe some other stuff:
"Regarding Robin Leake’s usage of The Advocate’s plastic delivery sleeve for leftover French bread:
"I recycle mine closer to the source of pickup. Residents living on a high-traffic highway must deal with shameful daily litter. I pick up the newspaper from the driveway, remove the sleeve, and use it as a glove to pick up the inevitable trash in front of my home.
"May I take this opportunity to promote anti-litter classes in kindergarten and elementary curricula? Early education is the path!"
By the way, several other readers also promoted the use of the plastic sleeve as a glove by folks walking their dogs.
Special People Dept.
- Alvin Soileau, of Ville Platte, celebrates his 100th birthday Tuesday, Sept. 13. He is a World War II veteran.
- Patricia Grass, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 93rd birthday Tuesday, Sept. 13. She is a resident of a Fedelis Care home. Her late husband, Bill Grass, was a longtime Advocate newsman.
- Emile Mercante, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 92nd birthday Tuesday, Sept. 13.
- Jacob and Eva Rohm, of Metairie, celebrate their 70th anniversary Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Toot your own horn
Terry Grundmann, of Kenner, adds to a long-running discussion topic:
"Reading about the car without a horn reminds me of the time a Metairie gas station rejected me for an inspection tag because my horn wasn’t loud enough.
"After a junkyard truck horn was installed, I pulled up halfway into the gas station service bay and let loose, with the noise reverberating loudly.
“When the owner came running out to see what was going on, I just smiled and said, ‘Got my horn fixed.’ ”