A "Why we love our little children" story, from Keith Horcasitas, of Baton Rouge:
"At Sunday brunch recently at the Crown Bistro inside the Royal Standard home goods store, I was sitting next to a family with many little kids.
"While a tip was being given to the waitress, I overheard a little girl say, 'Daddy, how come you gave her more of a tip than you did the priest at church?'"
Feed the hungry
Our seminar on homegrown tomatoes has dealt with taste, but Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, tells of their lifesaving qualities:
"After getting out of the Navy in 1966, and before getting married, a few friends and I lived the 'good life' at the Penthouse Apartments on North Third Street.
"Life was good, except for not having enough money for food or rent.
"My brother Gerald had a garden in his backyard on Dutton Street. While visiting my 'Shangri-La,' he noticed when opening our refrigerator that it resembled a demonstrator model at Sears.
"This prompted him to donate ripe tomatoes, mayonnaise and mustard (I liked mustard on my sandwiches), salt and pepper (we had nothing but beds to sleep in, running water and utilities).
"We consumed the tomatoes like men drinking water at a desert oasis. They taste extra good when you’re starving."
She begs to differ
"I believe this will make me as popular here as I became on our Alaskan cruise when I let it slip that I did not care for salmon," says Katherine Watson Groft, of Stringer Bridge Road in St. Amant.
"But here goes. I was raised in St. Amant, and my dad grew great tomatoes — but I hate mater sammichs!
"They’re gross and disgustingly messy! There, I said it, and I will not take it back!"
The Eagles nailed it
"The other evening," says Monte Briggs, of Crowley, "my son Matt and I were engaging in our favorite after-work ritual, enjoying adult beverages on the patio, when he began to bemoan the onset of his middle-age spread.
"He noted that he recently had to buy all new extra-large T-shirts.
"I told him, 'Welcome to the XL Club. Joining this group is like being in the Hotel California (You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave).'"
Fish story
Todd Stewart, of Baton Rouge, who told of a catfish attack in the Wednesday column, recalls another incident:
"When I was young and fishing with friends in south Georgia, my friend caught a catfish. In the process of trying to unhook it, he stuck his thumb in its mouth.
"The catfish chomped down and would not let go. I mainly remember him yelling and flailing his arm around with a catfish stuck on his thumb.
"Luckily we didn’t have to saw off his thumb."
Special People Dept.
— Louis O. Vidrine celebrates his 93rd birthday Thursday, June 30.
— Dr. Frank J. Ullo, a dentist in Marrero for almost 40 years, celebrates his 90th birthday Thursday, June 30, 2022. He is a U.S. Coast Guard veteran.
— Martha and Larry Broussard, of Prairieville, celebrated their 52nd anniversary Thursday, June 30, with family on an Alaskan cruise. The cruise was originally scheduled for 2020 to celebrate their 50th anniversary, but was pandemic-delayed twice.
Pressing issue
Dale Marks, of Baton Rouge, says, "When my mom and her sister were teenagers, Aunt Staci stayed with the family and acted as their nanny.
"She always made sure their school uniforms were immaculately cleaned and pressed, and tried to teach them the finer points of ironing.
"When it was Mom’s turn to try, she perfected the method of ironing deep wrinkles into her blouse.
"Her aunt got so frustrated she told Mom to just go brush her hair and she would handle it. Mom never had to iron another thing after that."