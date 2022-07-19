Continuing our series on "Why we love our grandchildren," here's a submission from Bill Reed, of Broussard:
"I have previously sent you what I call 'Mollyisms' from my 8-year-old granddaughter Molly. Here’s a good one, related by my daughter, her mom:
Molly: "Where do babies come from?"
Mom: "The mommy’s tummy."
Molly: "But how do they get in their tummy?"
Mom: "God puts them there."
Molly: "I think he puts DNA in the mommy’s tummy and then it grows into a baby."
Mom: "Sounds about right."
Molly: "But I can’t figure out how the daddy’s traits get into the baby."
Mom: "It’s time for bed."
Auxiliary bird
"Your Monday story of the dropped steak brings to mind a story my mother often told about Thanksgiving dinner," says Larry Greenblatt, of Lafayette:
"A woman is coming out of the kitchen with a big serving tray bearing a magnificent turkey, ready to be carved.
"One of the children got underfoot and the woman tripped, sending the platter and turkey crashing to the floor.
"As she picked up the bird and platter, she said, 'Don’t you all worry; I have another turkey waiting in the oven. Let me bring that one out.'”
Once is enough
Speaking of steaks, Loren Scott, of Baton Rouge, says, "In a steakhouse in North Carolina, when the waiter came out with my steak I told him, 'You have your thumb on my steak!'
"He replied, 'I know; I didn't want to drop it again.'"
Different strokes
Loren also says, regarding nicknames, "Nicknames for men are often disparaging, because men insult each other all the time, but don't really mean it.
"On the other hand, women compliment each other all the time, but don't really mean it either. (I feel I am in trouble.)"
The maddest dawg!
"When I saw Bruce Dyson’s Monday mention of nicknames," says Lisa Merrill Thompson, "I was reminded of my late brother Jan Lee Merrill’s nickname on the Baton Rouge High Bulldogs' 1974-era basketball team.
"It was 'Wild Man Merrill.'
"Jan was usually put in games only in the last few minutes, when a win was locked up. He would come into the game and proceed to crouch and intimidate the opponents in his wild way.
"Go Dawgs!"
Special People Dept.
— Mary LaRosa Muniz, of Metairie, celebrates her 103rd birthday Wednesday, July 20. When asked about the secret of her long life, she replies, "I pray a lot."
— Lou Boudreaux, of Lafayette, celebrates her 93rd birthday Wednesday, July 20.
Fencing lesson
Algie Petrere, of Central, says recent gardening stories remind her of this gardening tip.
Before you put down your plant, get a supply of small sticks. Once the plant is in the ground, build a fence around it with the sticks.
Algie tells why this is a vital step when planting:
"I had a beautiful 'Lady in Red' salvia planted next to a big tree close to the house. My husband was weed-eating, and I looked out the door and saw little red pieces everywhere. I went running out and asked him why he ruined my flower. His answer was that he thought it was a weed.
"So the new rule is, 'If it has a fence around it, it is not a weed!'"
Evidently she feels this is easier than trying to explain the difference between a flower and a weed to him…
Longevity wins!
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, tells this inspirational tale:
"The Reverend was sharing the benefits of loving one's enemies with his flock when he asked, 'Who among us has no enemies, please raise your hand?'
"Ms. Emily was a long-time member of the church, and the only one to comply with his request.
"Sensing a teaching moment, he asked her to come forward and testify how one lives without enemies.
"She slowly made her way to the microphone and declared, 'I outlived the hussies!'"