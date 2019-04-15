Gladys G. Ford's little story tells why we should never allow our children to hear anything we don't want the world to know:
"Several years ago, I had the pleasure of reading a book to a classroom of 4-year-olds.
"We read a chapter each day about a different type of truck. Both girls and boys were excited to hear about trucks they had seen, such as a fire truck, dump truck, 18-wheeler, ambulance and tow truck.
"When I read about a tow truck and showed the class a picture of one, a redheaded, blue-eyed, excited boy exclaimed, 'Boy, my daddy was REALLY mad when one of those came and got his truck.'"
Chewable meds
Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, adds to our home remedy stories with this mildly disgusting contribution:
"Many years ago, I was sitting with a friend on his back porch. His uncle was sitting in a rocker chewing a big wad of tobacco.
"A bee stung my friend on the back of his neck and it began to swell. His uncle immediately took the wad of tobacco and put it on the bee sting.
"The swelling went down, but we’ll never know whether it was the tobacco or the saliva. As for me, I would let the swelling go down without his uncle's remedy."
Soot story
Doug Johnson, of Watson, follows up on our Saturday tale of a home remedy after a childhood injury:
"The story about using cobwebs and soot to treat wounds reminded me of my paternal grandmother, who had a black spot on her forehead.
"It came from her childhood as a result of treating a cut with soot. It was still there when she died nearly 30 years ago at the age of 93."
Basement remedies
And while we're on the subject of that Saturday story about treating a hatchet wound, Helen Crouse weighs in with this remembrance:
"My dearest departed dad (John Nowaczyk, of Omaha, Nebraska) was a Navy man who could and did fix whatever broke.
"Hence, his basement harbored just about everything, because 'You never know if you might use it.'
"Your note on the dirty hatchet wound remedy proves this true. I always knew there was a use for cobwebs, soot and probably the dust bunnies that accumulate without effort. Right again, Dad."
Taking Gene's money
Our series on singing cowboys in movies and on TV brought this response from Dr. John J. Finn, of New Orleans:
"During my time in the military, I was a Navy flight surgeon stationed at El Toro, California, with the 3rd Marine Air Wing for three months, prior to being sent to Vietnam.
"Gene Autry, the singing cowboy and owner of the California Angels baseball team, hired military physicians from the El Toro Air Base to be 'house physicians' when the Angels were in town (Anaheim, California).
"There were several of us who took turns going to the games. We were in the press box unless we got a call to go to the dispensary (rare).
"On many occasions, Mr. Autry would come to the press box to visit and ask us how we were doing. We got paid $50 per game as well."
Special People Dept.
Larry and Dotty Daigle Boudreaux, of Napoleonville, celebrate their 53rd anniversary Tuesday, April 16.
Monkey business
Mike Williams, of Krotz Springs, answers Russ Wise, of LaPlace, who mentioned dining on monkey in the Friday column:
"Unlike Russ Wise, I CAN tell you when was the last time I had monkey.
"It was cooked on a stick, shish kabob-style, over a hibachi, usually after a few San Miguel beers, in the Philippines.
"As a Marine at the time, it wasn’t the most unpleasant thing I had to learn to eat — and at least it was voluntary."
Watch for Knuckles
Dale J. Landry, of Baton Rouge, recalls this incident, a recent column topic:
"In my old neighborhood, this elderly, very short lady would drive through very slowly; the only thing you could see of her were her hands on the steering wheel.
"The local kids called her 'Knuckles.'"