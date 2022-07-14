Perry Snyder, of Baton Rouge, is a proud member of the Biscuit Boys, a group of retirees who gather weekly to discuss Major World Issues over breakfast.
He tells me, "With tomato season over and football not yet on the radar, the Biscuit Boys thought you might want to invite your readers to weigh in on a question we've been unable to answer satisfactorily: Whatever happened to nicknames?
"In recent months, our state lost three stellar athletes who, like many of their eras, had nicknames: 'Moonie' Winston, 'Cooter' Zimmerle, and 'Hoot' Didier.
"Since reading their obits, the Biscuit Boys have scoured the Advocate's Sports section for nicknames, and can find but one: the 'Honey Badger' (Tyrann Mathieu).
"Once, though, every sport had stars with colorful monikers like 'Pee Wee' (Reese), 'Crazy Legs' (Hirsch), 'Puddin' Head' (Jones), 'Country' (Slaughter), 'Hondo' (Havlicek), 'Dizzy' and 'Daffy' (Dean), 'Deacon' and 'Too Tall' (Jones), 'Choo Choo' (Justice), 'The Barber' (Maglie) and 'Slammin' Sammy' (Snead), to name but a dozen.
"There are hundreds more, but few of recent vintage.
"Why are nicknames for today's stars all but nonexistent?
"We have theories, but would like to test them against your readers' best thinking on the subject."
Which reminds me
Speaking of sports nicknames, here's one of my favorites, which I used in my first book, "Best of Smiley." It's from back in the ’80s.
While dining at Papa Joe Messina's I noticed that he kept referring to a big guy at the bar as "Bayou Bob."
Since the guy had something of a Yankee accent, I asked him how he had gotten his nickname.
"Oh, I got it way before I came to Louisiana," he said with a chuckle.
"I used to play baseball. I was a pretty good hitter, but a lousy fielder. The other players would yell when the ball got away from me, ‘By you, Bob!’ ”
Magnificent mess
Jennifer Wood, of Baton Rouge, says this about ’mater sammiches, a recent column topic:
"I continued to chuckle over comments about the need to eat them over the sink!
"Then I enjoyed one for lunch on a dinner plate while watching TV. (I tried the multiple thin-slice method.)
"When I looked down, my home-decorated white T-shirt, sprinkled with pale pink and blue tie-dye ink, now featured a new color: Brownish, reddish-orange splotches scattered across the chest.
"There were so many drips that, though I don't relish eating over a sink, I do plan to henceforth use a bib. Which is the sadder option?"
Neither. The only sad option would be to stop eating them because they're too messy.
Munich surprise
A "small world" story, from Jamie Owen Parkerson, of Lafayette:
"In the summer of 1971, while I was taking a six-week course in 'Europe in Western Civilization,' we visited Munich, Germany.
"One of our fun outings was to the well-known Hofbräuhaus.
"While I was there, I had a tap on my shoulder. I turned around to see my sister's former college roommate from Dallas.
"Obviously we were both happily surprised, as neither one of us knew we would be in Europe at the same time!"
Special People Dept.
Wayne Starr Taylor and Gloria Jeremias Taylor, of Slidell, celebrate their 53rd anniversary Saturday and Sunday, July 16-17. He is a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War and an Army veteran of Desert Storm. She is a naturalized American born in the Philippines during World War II.
Pour with love
Here's another story about the great Irish stout:
Theresa Strojny, of Lafayette, says, "Several years ago, while in Ireland, my husband and I were in a pub near the Guinness brewery.
"I ordered a Rockshore (blonde), and was on my second when his Guinness arrived.
"The server explained, 'It takes seven minutes to pour a perfect Guinness.'
"The happiest country we've traveled to so far."
Blame the Guinness.