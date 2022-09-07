Darrel Beerbohm, of Terrytown, says, "A couple of years back, eight of us drove to Tampa for a Saints-Buccaneers game.
"Calvin Kass's motor home had a hookup to play 'When the Saints Go Marching In.'
"The Saints won, and we had a few pops waiting for traffic to let up after the game.
"We kept playing the Saints song, until a policeman told us we had to stop. He said the reason was, it was bothering the traffic.
"We know Tampa fans hated hearing it and complained to the police. Oh well."
Joyful Noise Dept.
Speaking of noisemaking vehicles, Harold Babin, of Zachary, says, "My grandmother’s 1939 Chevrolet had a country/city horn. Just turn the switch!
"She preferred the country!"
I was wondering about the difference between city and country horns when I heard from Francis Celino, the Metairie Miscreant, with this explanation:
"While I was in high school our family car was a Renault Dauphine, which had two horns selected by a switch.
"One was a polite 'beep' for the city, the other a deep 'honk' for the country."
Coyotes beware
Steve Gureasko, of Ponchatoula, says, "In 1968, Plymouth (remember them?) came out with the Road Runner.
"The horn was made to sound like the cartoon character of the time. I know you might have been too young to remember that…"
(Thank you for that, Steve, even though you're wrong…)
Drink your lunch
Roger Waggoner, of Lafayette, says, "In 2000 I had the pleasure of attending a professional meeting in historic Providence, Rhode Island.
"There was a conveniently located brewpub directly across the street from the conference hotel, giving me an opportunity to sample several of their products.
"On my third visit (it was a long meeting) I found the courage to order the Russian dark ale.
"Upon taking a couple of sips, I remarked that this was not a beer, it was a sandwich. The bartender gave me a high-five."
Inquiring Minds Dept.
Martin Hugh-Jones, of Baton Rouge, says, "In each of the three fields of the Burden Plantation on the west side of Essen Lane are extensive mounds.
"These are not 'Indian' mounds, and are a puzzle.
"Are they the remains of an amateur excavation of Indian mounds, soil from the modern paved version of Essen Lane (which originally would have been unpaved), or what? They have long puzzled me as I drove by."
Thought for the Day
Claire Ford quotes Jules Renard: "Laziness is nothing more than the habit of resting before you get tired.”
"Fits me perfectly," says Claire.
Special People Dept.
— Olive Pruski, of Metairie, celebrates her 102nd birthday Thursday, Sept. 8. She is a retired teacher, having taught in Jefferson Parish public schools for 20 years.
— James "Jim" Kates celebrated his 97th birthday Tuesday, Sept. 6. He is a World War II Army Air Corps veteran.
— Isby and Julaine Schexnayder, of New Iberia, celebrate 60 years of marriage Thursday, Sept. 8. She is a longtime contributor to this column.
— Donald and Kathleen Herrmann celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday, Sept. 8.
Unique memories
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, says, "Those of us growing up in south Louisiana in the '50s and '60s have memories others will never know.
"Filling up a washtub with crawfish we caught in flat traps while wading in knee-deep water on the shores of the Spillway; torn over spending a nickel on a pack of firecrackers or putting it in a slot machine; watching through a screen door as our parents danced on a hardwood floor sprinkled with cornmeal."
No respect!
Kirk Guidry, of Baton Rouge, says, "I read in the Tuesday column about the guy sitting on the newspaper in Iceland to keep dry.
"If by chance he sat on your column, once again you become the butt of a joke."