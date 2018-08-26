Tammy Tate Vanveckhoven calls daughter Abigail, 7, "a constant source of interesting material for Facebook.
"A few weekends ago my in-laws came over to our house to swap out a washer and dryer. My dad also came over to help.
"Abigail was playing with Mawmaw in the living room when my dad and father-in-law both came in and sat down to rest and visit. Abigail took off to her room and wouldn't come out.
I said, "Abigail, what are you doing? Come out here and speak to your Pawpaws!'"
She hollered back, "I can't!"
"Why not?"
"Because I can only see one Pawpaw at a time!"
Show biz meat
One year earlier?
David Lemoine says, regarding stories about the Herman's Hermits and The Who concert in Baton Rouge that say it happened in 1968:
"I wouldn’t want to question your information, but I think the Herman’s Hermits concert at Redemptorist was in 1967. I was between my junior and senior year at Redemptorist and a member of the CYO at the time.
"After setting up the folding chairs on the field we were able to stay and watch the concert."
(It appears you're right, David. Both the Herman's Hermits and The Who websites mention the package tour as being in 1967. And former Advocate entertainment writer John Wirt referred to the 1967 concert when he wrote about a return visit to Baton Rouge in 2014 by Herman's Hermits, and interviewed lead singer Peter Noone.)
Japanese greeting
Sandy Shahady says, "As one who lived in Tokyo for 10 years, I laughed when your reader said they answer the phone with 'Mushi mushi.'
"Actually, it is 'Moshi moshi.' And often they drop the 'i' from the last word, sayin 'Moshi mosh.'
"I’m still giggling!"
Blues evening
"I have been enjoying the stories about concerts in Baton Rouge," says Gary Babin. "For years I heard there was a legendary blues concert at the old Kingfish, featuring Muddy Waters, Sippie Wallace, and Bonnie Raitt.
"If true, I regret that I missed it. I would enjoy hearing from someone who did witness it if such an event did occur."
I don't recall Muddy Waters being there, but I interviewed Bonnie and covered the performance when she and Sippie played the Kingfish.
Bonnie told how she learned to play bottleneck guitar from Sippie and Mississippi John Hurt. Sippie was in fine form that night. I don't think I ever heard anyone play Delta blues any better.
Special People Dept.
- Irene Booker celebrates her 99th birthday on Monday, Aug. 27.
- Bob and Jeannie Martin, of Mandeville, celebrate their 58th anniversary on Monday, Aug. 27.
- Steve and Susan Fourrier celebrated their 50th anniversary on Friday, Aug. 24.
Thought for the Day
Ray Schell quotes Benjamin Franklin: "Sudden power is apt to be insolent, sudden liberty saucy; that behaves best which has grown gradually."
No respect!
Albert Burnthorn says, "Regarding the concern Elwyn Bocz had about the continuation of your column changing locations (from Page 2B to 6B), you stated not to worry (about being moved out altogether) because they said you have to stay until you 'figure out this column writing thing.'
"My question is this: since when did you start WRITING a column? Maybe congratulations are in order for your new job."
(Cool it, Albert. I've got a good thing going here; let's not rock the boat…)