Dear Smiley: My father, Kye Madere Sr., was the Jax beer distributor on the east bank of St. Charles, St. John, St. James and part of Jefferson Parish in the 1940s, '50s and '60s.
As a teenager, during the summer I worked as a helper on delivery trucks, and got to know every bar from Kenner to the then-under-construction Sunshine Bridge.
One bar in Lutcher sticks in my memory. It was an old wood frame building on piers. Because the wood floor was weak, a hole was cut in it and a concrete pad was built to place the jukebox on — because when the patrons began dancing, the floor shook so much the needle would not stay on the record.
Cajun ingenuity at its best.
TOM MADERE
LaPlace
Musical miscues
Dear Smiley: Reading about mistaken lyrics reminded me of "Arizona," sung by Mark Lindsay.
My friends still kid me that I would sing that song as loud as I could, but instead of singing "Arizona," I would sing "Air is so nice!"
I can’t believe I told that on myself.
JAMIE OWEN PARKERSON
Lafayette
Dear Jamie: Not to worry; one of the missions of this column is to hear confessions…
Alternative lyrics
Dear Smiley: The best missed lyric I know is in Louis Armstrong’s "What a Wonderful World:"
"The bright blessed day, the dogs say good night…" (instead of "The bright blessed day, the dark sacred night…).
Once it’s in your head it’s the only way you’ll hear it when you hear the song. Or maybe that’s just me.
TIM PALMER
Lafayette
Dear Tim: It's just you.
Heavenly place
Dear Smiley: I had to giggle while reading your article on lyrics.
The choir in church often sings the hymn “Soon and very soon, we’re going to see the king."
In my mind I hear them say, "Soon and very soon we’re going to Dairy Queen." Alleluia!
JOAN FELDER
LaPlace
Poem of equality
Dear Smiley: Recently I was meeting my great-granddaughter, 7-month-old Colette, for the first time. She lives in Manhattan.
Colette was sitting on my lap and we were going through the nursery rhymes, including, “To market, to market, to buy a fat pig; home again, home again, jiggedy jig!"
These words, in the past, were followed by, “Clap hands! Clap hands! For Daddy to come! Daddy’s got money and Mommy’s got none.”
OMG! This is 2020. That immediately became, "Clap hands! Clap hands! For Mom and Dad to come! They both have money and I’ll get some!"
Needless to say, my embarrassing moment has been corrected.
ENID BARDES
Metairie
Bargain brews
Dear Smiley: Speaking of K&B beer, there were two other beers that were even cheaper.
When I was a teenager, we could all put in and buy a six-pack of Hanley beer for 88 cents at Schwegmann's Supermarket.
Also Schwegmann's had their own beer, Schwegmann's Lager. Other cheap beers were Hamm's and Pabst.
I was most thrilled when K&B came out with "K&B Light!"
We are talking about some really bad beer!
AUBRY BRICE
Harahan
Dividing line
Dear Smiley: When we were kids my brother and I would have to share a candy bar. My mother would make one of us divide and let the other one choose.
This is where I learned precise measurement. I don't think you could do any better with a micrometer.
J.B. CASTAGNOS
Donaldsonville
License denied
Dear Smiley: Your lead item in Monday's paper has enlightened me. You mentioned that when you reach a certain age, you receive a license to repeat stories over and over again.
Where do I get mine, what fees are incurred, etc.? I am 71 years young and enjoy repeating good stories, whether my family approves or not.
I can assure you my kids and grandkids will not accept this right as fact unless they see appropriate documentation.
Also, to add to the elephant humor: What can you say if you see nine elephants wearing red socks and one wearing green socks? You can say it's proven that nine out of ten elephants wear red socks.
TED DALRYMPLE
Harvey
Dear Ted: Sorry. The quality of your stories has to improve before you can be issued a license to repeat them.