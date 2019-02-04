Wayne Smith, of Covington, tells of a thoughtful attorney:
"My wife and I own an apartment in Paris and live there six months of each year.
"With that comes French legal stuff, necessitating a French lawyer, so a friend referred us to an American lawyer who has been practicing in Paris for going on 30 years.
"Turns out he grew up in Grand Coteau and graduated from (then) USL in Lafayette and Loyola Law in New Orleans (from where our daughter graduated as well).
"One day, I was in his office on some legal business and he mentioned that recently a friend of his from Grand Coteau had visited him and brought along 8 pounds of frozen crawfish tails and 8 pounds of andouille sausage.
"I said in mock umbrage, 'You mean you had 8 pounds of crawfish tails and you didn't invite us to dinner?'
"In so typical Cajun logic, he said, 'No, I didn't invite y'all to dinner — but I thought about ya.'"
Expensive crawfish
Rhett Bourgeois tells this crawfish tale:
"I've transported boiled crawfish to Colorado for my brother so we could suck heads and tails before tossing the shells into the snow.
"He called a few years ago asking me to transport several sacks of live crawfish to south Florida so a wealthy client could add them to his lake. I told him I would be interested in the journey after some research.
"A friend in Sorrento explained exactly how to transport them. But I also called LSU for a second opinion — thank God.
"They said it's a $10,000 fine if you are caught transporting these creatures into an area not their habitat.
"It is hard to remember that what we love and cherish is what others may think is a nuisance."
Lash and Indiana
After mention of western movie star Lash LaRue, Warren Perrin tells us, "Our Acadian Museum in Erath has a nice collection of his old cowboy movie posters.
"Interestingly, as seen on his Wikipedia site, he taught Harrison Ford how to use a whip before they made the film 'Indiana Jones.'"
Cowboys are special
Connie, of Metairie, says, "I work at the Convention Center, usually registering attendees at conventions. After reading your delightful comments regarding men and hats, imagine my response when the first rush of attendees came in the doors — a sea of Stetsons.
"Every color imaginable. And no, they were not removed indoors except to put their name tag around their necks. A coworker noticed the way the brim was bent (or not), indicating what area of the country they were from."
Connie, my diatribe was about baseball caps in nice restaurants. I think Stetsons are kind of a different matter, falling into the costume category. The guys in cowboy movies leave theirs on at the bar and dance hall, so maybe we can cut them some slack.
Special People Dept.
- Shirley "Sunshine" Salvatore, of Metairie, celebrates her 100th birthday Tuesday, Feb. 5.
- Edmond and Linda Harris, of Albany, celebrated their 52nd anniversary Monday, Feb. 4.
Follow the aura
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, was reminded of this incident by The Advocate's Thursday story about the danger of collapse of the 200-foot-high gypsum waste pile at Mosaic Fertilizer's Uncle Sam facility near Convent:
"Many years ago when I was district attorney, I received a call from St. James Parish Sheriff Willy Martin. He advised me that his staff had arrested some people trespassing on the huge gypsum piles.
"This was a time when every law enforcement agency was on high alert because of possible terrorists. I asked him about his investigation and his thoughts.
"He thought their story of being tourists wanting to investigate the huge mounds was true. He even said they admitted to tasting or eating the waste product. (Gypsum, a byproduct from phosphate fertilizer production, has trace radioactivity.)
"I told him that in my opinion, his analysis was correct. I also said, 'If you let them go, they should be easy to find, because they will probably glow in the dark.'"