David Palmisano, of Marrero, says, "Recent stories about New Orleans accents being confused with Easterners reminds me of this.
"Not long after the Aquarium of the Americas opened in New Orleans, my wife Kathy and I made a day out of visiting the new attraction.
"I had my trusty 35mm camera hanging around my neck as we walked from the parking lot to the aquarium.
"A guy manning a kiosk at the foot of Canal Street must have pegged me as a typical tourist. As he jogged toward us, the first words out of his mouth were 'Where you folks from?'
"In my best JFK accent, I replied 'Boston.'
"He went into his salesman mode; something about time shares, I think. I was having a good conversation with him when my wife stepped in and said, 'He's not from Boston, he's from across the river.'
"He disappeared as quickly as he appeared.
"I cannot count the number of times my wife's honesty has spoiled my fun."
Listen up
At 9 a.m. Friday, I'll join the extraordinary interviewer Jim Engster on "Talk Louisiana," his award-winning show on public radio WRKF (89.3 FM).
We'll present our annual analysis of Major World Issues, and celebrate a milestone for this column.
You can also hear it at WRKF.org, on the WRKF app, or by telling your smart speaker to get NPR or WRKF.
I always enjoy chatting with the affable Jim, although in recent years he's started referring to me as "the venerable Smiley Anders …"
Love vs. peas
Carolyn Bickham, of Lindsay, says, "Years ago, a very nice young man was courting my oldest daughter. He was at my house every night, so therefore usually ate supper with my family of 10.
One night I had English peas on my menu. As I served his plate, I asked him if he liked peas. He responded, 'Yes ma'am! I love them!'
"Well, I piled them on his plate. He thought I meant black-eyed peas; he detested green peas.
"He and my daughter have now been married almost 39 years, and he finally confessed that he HATED green peas and could hardly force them down that night.
"But he ate every one! He really must have wanted my daughter! TRUE LOVE!"
Keep it simple
Vicki Rodick Frame, of Kenner, adds this to our series on remembering names:
"I had to laugh at the story about calling everyone either 'Harry' or 'Henry.'
"My grandpa, Harry, had 12 grandchildren. He couldn’t remember all our names when he wanted to call one of us, so he’d call the boys 'Joe' and the girls 'Josephine.'
"We all thought it was hysterical. Wish I could hear him call us again!"
Colorful days
John Parks says our mention of nicknames of Louisiana political figures, both elected and unelected, brought back this memory of a gent from the Edwin Edwards era:
"My favorite nickname was, as I’m sure you’ll remember, 'Slide By Clyde' Vidrine!"
Special People Dept.
Dr. David Leon Womack and Janet Miller Womack, of Baton Rouge, celebrate 55 years of marriage Thursday, June 3.
State of confusion
"The following story is true," says Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville (as if I would run any other kind!):
"Some years ago there was a deputy in Napoleonville who was really a go-getter.
"One day a car came flying down La. 1 at about 75 mph in a 25 mph zone. He immediately took off after the speeder, pulled him over and asked for his license.
"'Where in the world are you from?' he asked the driver, who answered, 'Chicago.'
"The deputy went around to the back of the car, came back and told the driver, 'You must think I'm stupid or something. If you're from Chicago, how come you got an Illinois license plate?'"
Groaner of the Week
Algie Petrere, of Central, offers this tale of a costly misspelling:
"I stopped by a roadside stand that said, 'Lobster tails $2.'
"I couldn't pass up a bargain, so I stopped and paid my $2.
"Whereupon the man at the stand began, 'Once upon a time, there was this lobster …'"