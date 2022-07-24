In our seminar on speed traps, we've had several mentions of Woodville, Mississippi, where law enforcement often seemed to be in the hands of descendants of Judge Roy Bean.
Z. Dave Deloach says he had frequent contacts with "the only law east of the Mississippi."
"Living in Monroe after graduation from Northeastern Louisiana University (now University of Louisiana Monroe), I frequently drove home to see my parents in New Orleans.
"Once I got stopped and escorted to the justice of the peace's house, but didn’t have the $49 standard speeding fine. He asked how much I had, which was about $28. He said that sounded about right.
"The very first time I was stopped for speeding, the justice of the peace was out of town.
"The Mississippi state trooper finally got in touch with him on the phone, and he gave instructions for me to call him the next day.
"When I reached him, he asked when I would be coming back through Woodville, which was the following day. As he would still be on vacation, he told me to 'Drop off $49 to my sister at the Dairy Freeze in town.'
"Done deal. It never showed up on my record."
Easy money
David Porter says, "Daughter Bonnie's first grade class (she's now 36) visited the State Capitol, where a brass map of Louisiana is embedded in the floor, surrounded by a velvet rope.
"One little boy: 'Can we throw pennies?'
"Teacher: 'No, honey. We don't want to start a stampede.'"
(Yeah, the legislators might think the world's cheapest lobbyist had been there…)
Frugal diners
Another nun story, this one from Carla Campbell, of Lafayette:
"Several holiday seasons ago we gifted our son’s Catholic school teachers with cards to turn in at a favorite restaurant for drinks (best margaritas ever!) and dinner for four, to be put on our account.
"When the bill came, we knew the one for under $20 was for the two nuns.
"I don’t think they even had one of your famous 'root beers!' Everyone else had lots more than the Mexican food."
Touching tale
Our steak-cooking lessons add this technique from Kevin Roussel, of Baton Rouge:
"I have a cousin who likes his steaks rare. He has a unique way of cooking them.
"After seasoning his steak and getting the charcoal hot, he picks up the steak with his thumb and index finger. Without releasing the steak, he holds it over the charcoal until the bottom finger gets very hot.
"Then he flips it over and waits for the other finger to get very hot. When it does, he puts the steak on a plate and starts eating."
(It's fortunate he doesn't like them well done; I could see some serious finger burns here…)
Special People Dept.
- Carl N. Williams, of Oakwood Village Assisted Living, Zachary, celebrated his 95th birthday July 18. He is a Korean War veteran.
- Shirlyn Bergeron "Mimi" Kees, of Magnolia Brook Assisted Living, Baton Rouge, celebrates her 92nd birthday Monday, July 25. She is a native of White Castle.
No respect!
Jeannette Beck, of Donaldsonville, says, "Our daughter Ashley was playing a game on her cell phone when her son Hudson John (age 11) said to his mom, 'You can’t play that game!'
"Ashley asked him why he said that.
"He said, 'You don’t have experience!'
"Ashley asked him if he knew what 'experience' meant?
"He said, 'No, but I know you don’t have it.'”
Ancient artifact
Phyllis Talluto, of Metairie, says she didn't consider herself old until this happened:
"I have been using a computer for years. However, in my office I still have an IBM Selectric typewriter.
"My boss’s grandson, 6, came into my office, saw the typewriter and asked, 'What is that?'
"I replied, 'A typewriter.'
"He asked, 'What’s a typewriter?'
"I guess I really am old."